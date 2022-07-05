First ever Farm Tech Fest to feature national entertainment at FTD

Gloria Hafemeister

Correspondent

What better way to celebrate all things agricultural than with a country music concert? For the first time, a special concert dubbed Farm Tech Fest, will be held near the grounds of Farm Technology Days the evening of July 13.

The music event will feature national acts Joe Nichols and Sawyer Brown along with Wisconsin-based band Madison County. Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.farmtechfest.com. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with music starting at 5:00 p.m.. Food trucks and concessions are available on the grounds.

Dennis Roehl, a member of the host family of the show, says the Clark County Farm Technology Days planning committee was split on whether to do this.

“The younger people on the committee thought it was a great idea and the older ones are like, 'oh, that sounds like change'. But as we talked about it and experimented with it and thought about how much we could actually benefit from it, everyone came around and said 'yes, we’re going to do it.'”

“Our hope with having Farm Tech Fest is that it would bring in other individuals that normally wouldn’t attend Farm Technology Days,” Suzie Roehl said.

Dennis says attracting the non-farm audience (to the show) could help educate consumers about food and help change some negative perceptions of farming.

Dennis’s sister Kristen Roehl Smith heads up the Farm Technology Days promotions committee and is in charge of putting that event together.

“This is a family friendly event and kids are free," Smith said. "Parking is specifically for the concert which will be held early in the evening as soon as the Wednesday show is over."

Smith says nearby camping area boasting 170 sites is a plus for the show.

"Clark County is such a rural community with not as much available for lodging as in some of the more populated parts of the state," she said.

To check for availability for campsite, contact Farm Tech Camping at 715-559-1708 or check the Farm Tech website with questions regarding camping. No electrical or water will be available for the sites. Check-in is 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 11 and checkout must be completed 1 p.m. on Friday, July 15. Site passes are $40 per day.

Smith and others on the committee believe there is no better way to celebrate all things agricultural than with a good ol' country music concert.

Special guidelines for Farm Tech Fest

Tickets must be purchased to the concert at www.farmtechfest.com or at the gate until the event is sold out. General admission, $28, VIP $45 provides up close access to the stage with a nearby beer bar while VIP Platinum $110 is a separate areas by the stage with a beer, wine and food bar.. All tickets purchased online will be assessed a service fee.

All attendees must have a valid I.D. No backpacks, duffel bags, or large purses.

All seats are on a first come, first serve basis. Chairs will be provided and ticket holders will be assigned their seats as they arrive at the gate. If you wish to be seated with another party, please arrive at the gates together.

Smoking will only be allowed in designated smoking areas.

Concert will be held rain or shine. In the event the concert is cancelled refunds will be issued for face value of tickets.

“If you find someone willing to go in your place between now and the event date, we do recommend making the necessary change to the ticket so it coincides with the attendee's personal ID. This can be done by messaging our website with the new information on the new ticket holder,” Smith said.

Entertainers

Joe Nichols has been a mainstay of country music for two decades, racking up a half-dozen Number 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that honors his heroes. From his first radio smash, 2002's "The Impossible" to 2021's "Home Run."

Sawyer Brown has released 18 studio albums over the course of their career. Featuring Number 1 singles such as "Step That Step," "Some Girls Do," and "Thank God for You,"

Madison Country is a 7-piece Country show band based out of Madison, Wis., that has evolved its high-energy engaging show over the years. They have shared the stage with many national acts through the years.