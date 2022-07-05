Everything you should know before you go

The Roehl family and committee members in Clark County have been planning the 2022 Farm Technology Days for three years, thanks to the pandemic that sidelined the show for a year.

From a back-to-back schedule of field demonstrations to a diverse and entertaining program in the Rural Event Center, exhibits of both tried and true farm machinery of the past as well as cutting edge machinery of the present and the first ever Farm Tech Fest held on the grounds the evening of July 13, Farm Technology Days 2022 will be a jam-packed show that will keep attendees busy, fed, educated, and entertained.

Here are a few details to help you navigate Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show.

Show Days and Times

Tuesday thru Thursday, July 12-14, 2022

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission

$10 per person at the Gate

FFA and 4-H students attending with their advisor are free.

Children 12 and under free

Cash only at the gate

Getting to the show

Follow the signs to Roehl Acres Farm and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, Loyal, WI

From Hwy 29, County Highway P south, continue on County K to Loyal. Go through Loyal and continue south to the show.

From Hwy 13, take State Highway 98 west of Spencer to Loyal, left onto Main Street in Loyal then continue on County Highway K south to the show.

From Hwy 73 north of Neillsville to County Highway H, then east on H to junction with County Highway K, take K north to the show. From Hwy 29, south on Hwy 73 through Greenwood to State Highway 98. East on Hwy 98 to Loyal and junction with County Highway K, take K south to the show.

From U.S. Hwy 10, at Granton take County Highway K north to the show.

Opening Ceremony

Looking for an opportunity to meet the host family? The Roehl family will be introduced during opening ceremony expected to begin at 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, inside the Rural Event Center. In addition to meeting the Roehl's, county and state leaders including Gov. Tony Evers will also welcome the crowds, marking the official opening of the 2022 FTD show.

New this year

Bag lunches and Mauel’s Sunshine Ice Cream are available at the four “Ice Cream / Grab & Go” tents on the four corners of Innovation Square. Water is available at all food tents, the Information-Merchandise buildings, and three Hydration Stations

Parking, Scooters and Shuttles

Parking is free. The majority of the handicapped parking is on the east side of tent city.

Mobility scooters will be available to rent during the show. Call Call 1-712-938-2029 for availability. Reservations should be done in advance.

Shuttle trams will run around the interior perimeter of Tent City. It will stop at each gate and at the farm tour and field demo loading zone.

Farm Tour

Trams load on the east end of 6th Street. Tours of Roehl Acres dairy farm and Rustic Occasions event barn will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may get off the tram at any spot and then get on a following tram when you are ready to move on. Roehl Acres tour will include seeing the DeLaval robotic milkers in action and the opportunity to feed a calf. Rustic Occasions tour will have cooking demonstrations and a dance club.

First Aid & Family Care Area

The Public Safety Area is on 7th & 8th Streets between University and Central Avenues. EMS staff will be trolling the grounds, they will be wearing red EMS shirts. If you need assistance for any reason, ask anyone wearing a “Volunteer” shirt.

Family Care Area is located in the Rural Events Center, this small, private area is available for diaper changing, breastfeeding and simple childcare needs.

Lost or Found

Items can be turned in or looked for at the show Headquarters located at 6th and Central. For lost parents or children, please notify Headquarters. If you need assistance, ask anyone wearing a “Volunteer” shirt.

Toys, tickets, ATMs and more

Available at the Information-Merchandise buildings at each exit and near Innovation Square.

Need cash? ATMs are located at Headquarters at 6th & Central.

For vendor locations and program schedules in respective areas around the grounds, visit https://bit.ly/3nyOA7K

