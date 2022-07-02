DOJ fines Emerald Sky Dairy $65,000 for wastewater violations

A St. Croix County dairy farm has been fined by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) after discharging manure into a creek near Emerald, Wis., on Nov. 2019.

According to the DOJ, Emerald Sky Dairy, LLC is required to pay $65,000 to resolve issues stemming from the manure discharge.

“Polluting our water negatively impacts water quality and wildlife,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “CAFOs must ensure that manure runoff doesn’t unlawfully end up in Wisconsin waterways.”

The state alleged that Emerald Sky Dairy improperly land applied manure on an agricultural field near the dairy’s concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) on November 20, 2019. The state alleged that the application resulted in ponding and movement of manure on the field.

DOJ officials said a forecasted rainstorm on the evening of November 20, 2019, helped wash manure off the field and into Hutton Creek. An anonymous complainant told DNR officials that manure was "running multiple feet deep in the road ditch along County G, according to the criminal complaint.

reported the discharge to authorities on the evening of November 20, 2019. The state DNR officials reported that the runoff contributed to a kill of forage fish.

The public can report tips anonymously to the DNR Tip Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR (1-800-847-9367).