New children's book shares the positive story of animal agriculture

"C is for Care" is a new children's book celebrating the special bond between cattle and the people who raise them. Written in an A-to-Z format that is sure to capture the imaginations of children of all ages, the book is a collaboration between Zoetis and Ag Storytellers.

Written and illustrated by beef farmers, the A-to-Z journey shares the many special moments of care that animals receive from cattle producers and veterinarians every day on America’s farms and ranches.

For writer, Amanda Radke, and illustrator, Michelle Weber, this book fits in with the type of story they are passionate to share. “As cattle producers ourselves, we want to share the positive story of animal production agriculture,” Radke says. “This project helps us tell the story of cattle care with young children and their families, so future generations can appreciate the love and dedication that beef and dairy producers put into raising healthy animals.”

"We know the relationship between humans and cattle is two-way; our customers care and provide for animals so the animals can provide for us," said Becky Lambert, vice president of U.S. Cattle Marketing for Zoetis Animal Health. "There's tremendous value in helping educate the next generation of consumers on the responsible care that beef and dairy producers provide to their animals every day." Zoetis is a global organization that provides animal health products for pet care, equine, pork, cattle and poultry.

Ag Storytellers is a group of moms who have made it their mission to tell accurate agriculture stories through children’s books with beautiful illustrations and engaging content. Their goal is to provide consumers with factual information about where their food comes from, while representing farmers and producers in a positive manner.

Michelle Weber utilized photos of Zoetis' customers to create the oil-on-canvas illustrations in "C is for Care." In addition, at the end of the book there is more information provided to download a coloring page or a special cow craft activity for young children.

"Not only is the book a great resource for farming families, but consumers who would like to learn more about the dairy industry, as well," Radke says. "Our hope is that we can get the book into classrooms across the country to continue to promote positivity in agriculture, from farm to fork."

"C is for Care" is a soft-cover book that retails for $14.99 and is currently available on Amazon and www.AgStoryTellers.com/our-library.