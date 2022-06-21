State-of-the-art feed and grain manufacturing slated for Waupun

Wisconsin State Farmer

United Cooperative announced construction of its new multi-million dollar state-of-the-art feed, grain and soybean processing plant in Waupun is slated to begin this year.

The multi-structural manufacturing facility will be located on a 67-acre parcel in Waupun's industrial park on the city's southwest side which has access to the rail line and Highways 151, 26 and 49.

According to Waupun officials, the project is expected to be completed in 2025. The facility will provide approximately 50 full-time jobs.

“New Safe Food, Safe Feed regulations require feed manufactures to comply with quality control measures that are not possible with outdated feed mills,” said John Scheuers, United Cooperative Feed Division Vice President. “As a result, United Cooperative’s investment in this new Waupun facility will enable us to meet these new regulations and the ever-changing demands of our members.”

United Cooperative’s Waupun feed and grain manufacturing facility will have capabilities that include high-speed loading and unloading of ingredients, high-speed roller-grinders, pelleting capability, steam flaking, micro-system, both bagged and bulk texturized calf feed manufacturing, mineral manufacturing, and operations managed by a computerized control system for quality control.

“Our goal is to manufacture 23 tons of feed every 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the number of items in the mix,” Scheuers said.

Al Jentz, V.P. of Grain for United Cooperative says the new state-of-the-art feed and grain facility will also be able to take advantage of rail for the company's inbound and outbound needs, thus limiting supply chain issues caused by the trucking industry.

“The Waupun facility will support new grain marketing opportunities for our member-owners and cover the demands of increased corn and soybean yields,” he said.

In addition to the feed and grain expansion, the third phase of the construction project will be a state-of-the-art soybean crushing and processing facility. This processing and crushing facility will propel value-added agriculture products forward in Wisconsin.

When operational, the multi-million dollar plant will crush 7.5 million bushels of soybeans annually. This plant will supply both soybean meal and soy oil and bring the surrounding counties into a global ag economy.

Along with the Waupun facility, United Cooperative has six other state-of-the-art feed locations and 20-grain locations strategically placed throughout Wisconsin, where it manufactures and sells feed and grain products and services.