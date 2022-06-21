Ag Briefs: DATCP lifts state order prohibiting poultry at live events

Wisconsin State Farmer

RUDOLPH, WI

Holstein sells for $1.9M at Wisconsin auction

The elite Holstein, S-S-I Doc Have Not 8784-ET EX-94 EX-96-MS drew in the historic bid at the Summer Selections II 2022 sale at Duckett Holsteins in Rudolph, Wisconsin.

The buyers, Mike and Julie Duckett, Kings-Ransom Holsteins of Schuylerville, NY, and another American breeder, AOT Holsteins, also received a package of the cow's pregnancies with their $1,925,000 winning bid.

The contending bidder was a partnership of Vierra Dairy and Arizona Dairy.

According to Cowsmopolitan, Doc 8784 already has three offspring over +3000 GTPI.

MADISON, WI

DATCP lifts state order prohibiting poultry at live events

A statewide ban prohibiting movement of poultry to all live events has been lifted according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The order had been in effect since May to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Wisconsin.

While poultry is now permitted at live events, DATCP continues to encourage strong biosecurity practices including cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds, and keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks.

Since March, 22 domestic flocks in 14 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with the virus, and states continue to identify new infections at backyard and commercial farms. Poultry owners should continue monitoring their birds for increased mortality or signs of illness.

SIDNEY, IA

Sheriff's deputy dies in crash with combine

A southwest Iowa sheriff's deputy died Tuesday afternoon in a traffic crash with a combine.

Austin "Melvin" Richardson, 37, of Sidney was driving north in a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Highway 275 near 260th Street when he collided with a southbound combine driven by a Missouri man. The crash happened around 12:35 p.m., just south of Sidney, which sits about 12 miles north of the Missouri border, the DesMoines Register reported.

The combine was wider than the width of the lane it was in, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, and the left front tire on the combine was across the center line when Richardson's vehicle collided with it.

MADISON, WI

State heat records set

Extreme heat and humidity scorched Wisconsin last week as a heat dome stalled over the central U.S. Afternoon temperatures on June 14-16 were the hottest of the year so far, with highs soaring to the mid-90s and heat index readings peaking at 100-105°F.

In Madison, a new record high of 96°F was set on June 14, surpassing the previous record of 95°F in 1954 and 1987. The searing temperatures caused pavement buckling on US Highways 151 and 51 on Tuesday evening, according to DATCP.

Along with the oppressive heat, severe weather affected much of the state, including a large, damaging tornado near Tomah on June 15 that tracked northeast through Monroe County for several miles.

Heavy rainfall of 2-4 inches accompanied the mid-week storms. The highest amounts were recorded from northern Dane County to Kenosha County, with Jefferson County reporting a two-day total of 5.5 inches.

LOMIRA, WI

13-year-old Holstein wins Star of the Breed

A Dodge County Holstein classified at 97 and has produced in excess of 300,000 lbs. of milk over her lifetime is the winner of the 2021 Star of the Breed title.

Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal-ETS EX97-4E at age 13 is the oldest bovine to capture the prestigious honor, according to Dairy Star. Subliminal is owned by Budjon Farms Lomira and Peter and Lyn Vail of Englewood, Florida.

APPLETON, WI

Agropur joined USDA trade mission to UK

Agropur in Appleton joined the USDA for a trade mission to London, June 22-24. The UK ranks 13th among global customers for U.S. food and agricultural products, with nearly $2.8 billion in purchases in 2021.

The USDA trade mission will build upon that momentum with the goal of finding new and expanded export opportunities for U.S. agribusinesses, including Agropur.

Agropur, founded in 1938, is a top 20 global dairy producer, producing more than 1 billion pounds of cheese annually.

While in London, officials from Agropur and 36 other U.S. agribusinesses and farm organizations engaged directly with foreign buyers, received in-depth market briefs from the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), and participated in site visits.

BISMARK, N.D.

No drought in N.D., according to latest report

The drought that a year ago had enveloped all of North Dakota has dissipated. This week's monitoring report shows no areas of the state are in any drought categories.

The entire state experienced some level of drought a year ago, with two-thirds of North Dakota in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories, Associated Press reported.

The report says much of the High Plains region has seen beneficial rainfall and temperatures averaging near- to below-normal over the past 30 days. Spring planting is a bit behind because of overly wet conditions lately. Some farmers are still working to get their crops in the field, which is later than normal.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Gallagher, Kind recognize WI Demo Farms

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) introduced a bipartisan resolution highlighting the important role demonstration farms play in the adoption of conservation farming practices in Wisconsin.

Demonstration farm networks showcase leading-edge, on-farm conservation practices to reduce phosphorus and sediment from entering waterways.

"Northeast Wisconsin leads the nation in demonstration farm networks that educate and promote conservation farming practices, and the knowledge demonstration farmers share with their peers has helped expand soil health practices that protect freshwater sources in communities across the country," said Rep. Gallagher.

OMAHA, NE

Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers

A bird flu outbreak in the U.S. that led to the deaths of more than 40 million chickens and turkeys and contributed to a spike in egg and meat prices appears to be waning, but experts caution the virus hasn't disappeared and worry another surge could take hold this fall, Associated Press reported.

The Department of Agriculture isn't ready to say the outbreak is winding down, but some state agriculture and industry officials are optimistic the end is near as hot weather spreads across the country. The cost of the outbreak is still being tallied but the USDA has already approved $793 million in additional funding this year.

DUBLIN, Ireland

Okray honored at World Potato Congress

Richard "Dick" Okray of Stevens Point, Wis. was honored for his work in the potato industry at the 11th World Potato Congress in Dublin, Ireland, for his long and distinctive work in the international potato industry.

Okray was employed from 1982-2020 at Okray Family Farms in Plover, growing 7,750 acres of quality row crops in Central Wisconsin, specializing in fresh channel potatoes. Following his retirement in 2020 he remains a co-owner of the family farm, which won a national environmental stewardship award for its outstanding achievement in the area of pesticide risk reduction, according to Potato News Today.

Okray served on the Executive Committee of the US Potato Board (now known as Potatoes USA).