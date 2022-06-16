WI FFA Three Star Leaders Award recipients announced

Wisconsin State Farmer

Forty-seven FFA members were presented the Three Star Leader Award that recognizes individuals who made a positive difference within their chapter, especially using leadership to initiate their chapter’s activities.

Wisconsin FFA Chapter’s who completed the National Chapter Award were eligible to nominate one member for this prestigious award. The following list of individuals have an outstanding influence on their chapter, school, and community:

Gwynn Braden, Badger; Jayden Joa, Baldwin-Woodville; Brooke Beardsley, Baraboo; Greta Scheps, Barron; Tracy Saylor, Beaver Dam; Amanda Bender, Big Foot; Brooke Wittrock, Bloomer; Hayley Wolf, Bonduel; Michael Schaal, Burlington; Sophie Koehler, Chippewa Falls; Brooklyn Tolzman, Clear Lake; Jacob Harbaugh, Clintonville.

Cora Dahl, Columbus; Katelyn Meinholz, DeForest; Mark Wanek, Denmark; Brielle Blome, Dodgeland; Mary Schrieber, East Troy; Maya Ehlen, Elkhorn; Mackenzie Kopp, Fennimore; Elizabeth Reinart, Granton; Mykayla Bell, Kiel; Elizabeth Gunst, Lakeside Lutheran; Audrey Jesse, Lodi; Nadean Geiger, Lomira; Andrea Wentworth, Manawa; Brook Grossheim, Mischicot. 26

Clare Duch, New London; Kayla Lobacz, Owen-Withee; Maddy Anderson, Pardeeville; Mara Krejchik, Portage; Shaylee Stokes, Prairies Farm; Colton Alsum, Randolph Cambria-Friesland; Trenna Cherney, Reedsburg; Jared Breuer, River Ridge; Braden Prochaska, River Valley; Kristi Cleven, Royal; Brittany Voight, Seymour; Ella Woodworth, Shullsburg.

Paul Loosen, Slinger; Isaac Hopke, Spooner; Gina Sockup, Stanley-Boyd; Rachel Boehlke, Thorp; Madisyn Henderson, Union Grove; Lindsey Montgomery, Waupaca; Cameron Pokorny, Waupun; Ashley Loehrke, Weyauwega-Fremont; and Maria Zillges, Winneconne.