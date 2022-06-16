Holstein sells for $1.9M at Wisconsin auction

RUDOLPH, Wis. – The elite Holstein, S-S-I Doc Have Not 8784-ET EX-94 EX-96-MS drew in the historic bid at the Summer Selections II 2022 sale at Duckett Holsteins in Rudolph, Wisconsin.

The buyers, Mike and Julie Duckett, Kings-Ransom Holsteins of Schuylerville, NY, and another American breeder, AOT Holsteins, also received a package of the cow's pregnancies with their $1,925,000 winning bid.

The contending bidder was a partnership of Vierra Dairy and Arizona Dairy.

According to Cowsmopolitan, Doc 8784 already has three offspring over +3000 GTPI.