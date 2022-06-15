FFA members to be honored with Ag Proficiency Awards

A select group of FFA members were honored to receive Agricultural Proficiency Awards on the state level, who through their supervised agricultural experiences have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Each year, students may compete for awards in 53 areas covering everything from Agricultural Communications to Wildlife Management.

State winners will learn this summer if they are selected as one of four national finalists. If selected, they will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in October. The four finalists will each receive a plaque and scholarship money thanks to national sponsorship by National FFA and National FFA Foundation.

This year's proficiency award winners were recognized during the Second General Session on June 14, at the 93rd Wisconsin FFA Convention.

Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication (C = combined), Aaron Makos, Juda; Ag Mechanics Repair & Maintenance (E), Matthew Kesler, Oconto Falls; Ag Mechanics Repair & Maintenance (P), Joshua Lindow, Marshfield, Joseph Robinson, Mineral Point*, Collin Klipstine, Pulaski and Brayden Grimm, Weyauwage-Frement (WF).

Ag Communications (C), Elisha Vogel, Denmark, Kali Mikulsky, Pulaski and Amy Jentges, Random Lake*; Ag Education (C), Lashawna Vogel and Mark Wanek, Denmark, Amy Jentges, Random Lake, Ben McMeeken* and Kaylee Pingel, Slinger; Ag Processing (C), Ethan Meissner, Marshfield*, Rylee Nelson, Waupaca, Ethan Marquette, W-F.

Agricultural Sales (E), Jayden Murwin, Janesville Craig, Allison Loosen, Slinger*; Agricultural Sales (P), Amanda Bender, Big Foot*, Hannah Dahl, Columbus, Devani Hinkelmann, Loyal, Haley Williams, Randolph Cambia-Friesland (RCF); Agricultural Services (C), Caden Broege, Clinton, Ethan Lulich, Mauston*, Tyler Stiemsma, RCF, Madison Russell, Shullsburg.

Agriscience Research-Integrated Systems, Madison Russell, Shullsburg*; Beef Production (E), Adam Zee, Marshfield*, Joseph Robinson and Ellen Robinson, Mineral Point; Beef Production (P), Claire Duch, New London*, Brooke Luedtke, Pardeeville, Ashley Johnson, WF.

Dairy Production (E), Tanna Luchterhand, Loyal, Rainna Simone, Marshfield*, Rebecca Tank, New London; Dairy Production (P), Randall Winch, Fennimore*, Dillan Schwochert, Montello, Bethany Magdanz and Eli Nett, WF; Diversified Ag Production (C), Brandon Jakobi, Loyal*, Lane Branville, New Auburn, Luke and Logan Sprecher, Sauk Prairie.

Diversified Crop Production (P), Isaac Meylor, Darlington, Lora Korth, New London*; Diversified Horticulture (C), Aidan Jonuska, Elkhorn, Samantha and Crystal Anhalt, Mishicot, Colton Alsum, RCF, Ashley Warren, WF*; Diversified Livestock (C), Megan Walter, Granton*, Verena Bartel, Waupaca, Bethany Magdanz and Ashley Johnson, WF.

Environmental Science & Natural Resources (Combined), Kylie Lieven, Slinger; Equine Science (E), Emily Sternitzky, Marshfield*, Lindsey Montgomery, Waupaca, Ava Johnson and Skyler Hahn, WF; Equine Science (P), Morgan Fritz, Waupaca, Ellie Pomrening*, Ryleigh Farkas and Rosemary Walsh, WF.

Food Service (Combined State Only), Henry Koerner, Big Foot*, Gina Sokup and Isabella Green, Stanley-Boyd (SB), Samantha Horning, Waupun, Ashley Warren, WF; Forage Production (C), Lora Korth, New London, Levi Wehrle, River Ridge, Cody Hall, Tomah*, Rhett Nelson, Waupaca.

Forest Management (C), Zachary Pieper, Bloomer, Karter Domine, Cochrane-Fountain City* (CFC), Matthew Vosberg, Spooner, Brayden Grimm, WF; Fruit Production (C), Abigail Woller, Granton, Samantha Anhalt, Mishicot, David Tisch, Pecatonica*, Wesley Medema, RCF; Goat Production (C), Joseph Robinson, Mineral Point, Brooke Grossheim, Mishicot*, Elwood Riley, Waupaca.

Grain Production (C), Luke Schubert, Mineral Point, Owen Jones* and Zachary Cupery, RCF, Luke Hying, Waterford; Landscape Management (C), Autumn Kaminski, Denmark*, Colton Alsum, RCF, Isaac Hopke, Spooner, Kaden Wagner, Wisconsin Heights.

Nursery Operations (C), Camryn Venner, DeSoto, Olivia Bramstedt, Howards Grove*, Benjamin Nieman and Haley Williams, RCF; Organic Agriculture (combined state only), Austin Fahey, Edgar*, Lindsey Montgomery, Waupaca; Outdoor Recreation, Carter Grove, Marshfield*.

Poultry Production (C), Michael Philipps, Bloomer, Faith Beining, Marshfield*, Ben McMeeken, Slinger, Cameron Pokorny, Waupun; Service Learning (C), Sophie Cleveland, East Troy, Alexis Pongratz, Granton, Allison Loosen, Slinger*.

Sheep Production (C), Jessica Lindow, Marshfield, Libby Hasheider, Sauk Prairie, Lindsey Montgomery, Waupaca*, Ashley Johnson, RCF; Small Animal Prod. & Care (C), Isabella Ruosch, Janesville Craig, Gianna Kuhn, Neillsville, Riley Landsverk, Rio*, Brooke Weber, Waterford.

Specialty Animal Prod. (C), Mary Schreiber, East Troy, Savannah Sinkula, Mishicot, Ashley Johnson* and Cody Hudziak, WF; Specialty Crop Prod. (C), Alyssa Woodley, Black Hawk, Jenna Gianoli, DeSoto, Adelynn Kienbaum, Edgerton, Leah Huchthausen, Stoughton*.

Swine Production (E), Taylor Maroszek, Pulaski, Rylee Guajardo, Mauston*, Norah Ganske, Waupun, Bethany Magdanz, WF; Swine Production (P), Claire Esselman and Jenna Gunnink, Clinton, Emily Zukowski, Menomonie, Brozton Upmann, Shullsburg*, Vaida Goplin, Whitehall.

Turf Grass Mgmt. (C), Owen Baumann, Edgar, Carson Kroll, Mineral Point, Colton Alsum, RCF*; Vegetable Prod. (C), Samantha Anhalt, Mishicot*, Nolan Drews and Owen Gould, RCF, Allison Loosen, Slinger, Cody Hudziak, WF.

Veterinary Science (C), Brandi Oechsle, Fennimore, Abigail Schmoldt, Slinger*; Rachel Yelk, Poynette; Wildlife Prod. & Mgmt. (C), Sonny Boardman, DeSoto, Austin Cramer, Dodgeland, Brandon Schott, Sauk Prairie*, Sarah Hougard, Union Grove, Hunter Walz, Wisconsin Heights.

*state winner