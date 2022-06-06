Viergutz family opens farm gate for Shawano Co. Brunch on the Farm

Dan Hansen

Correspondent

The Shawano County Brunch-on-the-Farm has been a local tradition for more than 35 years. Each year upwards of 4,000 people enjoy a country-style brunch while experiencing a modern dairy farm and learning about agriculture.

This year’s event will be held June 26 at Triple D Dairy LLC, N12098 County Road D, Clintonville, hosted by David and Connie Viergutz and their children Jacob and Erin.

The farm has been in the Viergutz family since 1878, and David has been on the farm since graduating high school.

At the beginning of the 21st Century the family had 80 milk cows, but a barn fire in 2000 caused them to re-evaluate their operation.

“At that time we considered whether to sell the cows and quit dairy farming, or continue milking cows, and we decided milk to cows,” Viergutz stated. “Today we milk just over 500 cows and have about the same amount of young stock. We also farm about 1,500 acres of owned and rented land.”

Their herd includes Holsteins, Red and White Holsteins and Brown Swiss.

Over the years several new buildings have been constructed to accommodate their growing herd.

The newest addition to the farm is a building 64 feet wide by 118 feet long that is designed to raise more than 80 young calves in group pens and has been in use since early this year. Consolidating the young calves in a more efficient location was a primary reason for constructing the new building, according to Viergutz.

“We had calves in another barn and two spots for hutches, but nobody likes feeding them out there in the cold,” he said.

Along with the new calf barn, visitors will see another new barn built to replace one that was damaged during a mid-December windstorm.

If you go

The 2022 events begins with a 5k Dairy Dash & Stroll at 7 a.m. A church service will be held at 7:30 a.m., and food will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The menu includes eggs with ham and cheese, sausage, hash browns, cheese curds, bread, butter, milk, juice and ice cream sundaes.

Meal prices are $8 for ages 12 and older, $5 for children age 4 to 11 and free for ages 3 and younger.

Along with a delicious meal, the event will feature wagon rides and farm tours, various children’s activities, including a petting zoo, plus live music and more.

More information on the dairy brunch is available online at shawanofarmbureau.com