Educational Grazing Pasture Walk set for Saturday, June 11 in Luck, Wisconsin

The NW Wisconsin Graziers Network invite farmers and land-owners to a multi-enterprise pasture walk hosted by Anathoth Community Farm in Polk County on Saturday, June 11, from 10 am to noon.

This educational event will showcase how farm owners Mike Miles and Barb Kass rotate their cattle, hogs and chickens across their pasture in order to improve soil, plant and animal health.

Highlights of the walk will feature direct marketing, multi-species grazing, regenerative agriculture and watershed protection. In addition, Miles will discuss short-term high stocking density grazing, out-wintering beef cattle and bale grazing, along with answering any and all questions from pasture walk participants.

According to Lynn Johnson, a representative of the NW Wisconsin Graziers Network, "This is our first pasture walk in two years due to the pandemic. We look forward to providing information to farmers who are interested in utilizing their own property for rotational grazing."

Anathoth Community Farm owners Mike Miles and Barb Kass, raise fully-pastured beef, poultry (layers, broilers, and ducks) and hogs and provide retail sales directly to consumers. The farm consists of approximately 60 acres, located on gently rolling lighter soils with pasture and wooded areas. Using temporary poly-wire fencing and portable animal pens, Miles moves animals up to three times per day, contributing to better soil health, water infiltration and diversified animal nutrition.

The property has established key-line swales to harvest melted snow and rainwater run-off which could otherwise cause erosion. Swale borders are planted with various perennials and forages are grown in the alleys. Silvo-pasturing include both partial clearing for grazing and establishment of trees in existing pastures. The farm features solar power that supplies electricity to the grid and also uses a three-point, no-till seeder to inter-seed forage mixes and cover crops in higher-utilized areas.

"The Anthoth farm is truly an outdoor classroom," Johnson says. "This event will be a great opportunity for farmers to be introduced to various techniques of rotational grazing, as well as, network and connect with other experienced grazers."

The farm is located at 740 Round Lake Rd., south of Hwy 48 in Luck, Wisn. For more information contact Mike or Barb at 715-472-8721 or Johnson at 715-225-9882.