Farms welcome visitors Breakfast on the Farm events to celebrate June Dairy Month

Wisconsin State Farmer

For nearly half a century, Wisconsin farmers have opened wide the farm gate, welcoming visitors to tour their farms and enjoy a freshly made breakfast, showcasing the state's bounty of agricultural products.

The on-farm events are a centerpiece and tribute to June Dairy Month. Not only do folks enjoy a hearty breakfast, but farm hosts are sure to provide educational opportunities for visitors.

Farm hosts, dairy promotion groups, agricultural societies and county Farm Bureau teams have labored to provide a way to pay tribute to the state's farming community. After alternate offerings the past two years, it's time to return to rural Wisconsin for an on-farm experience to enjoy June Dairy Month.

June 11

27th Annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast, Breezy Haven Farms, Mark & Lynn and Aaron & Heather Dietsche, N12021 1010th St., Bloomer, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, Haag Dairy LLC, 6868 Buethin Rd

Dane, WI. 7:00 to 11:30 am.

2022 Pepin County Town & Country Dairy Breakfast, Auth Farms, W7623 County ZX,

Arkansaw, WI. 6:30 to 11:00 am.

Pittsville FFA/FFA Alumni June Dairy Breakfast, Sunsett Dairy, Alan & Stephanie Hughes, 6743 Highway 80, Pittsville, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 am.

Sauk County Dairy Breakfast, Schyvinck’s Hillside Haven, E6458 Pine Rock Rd.,

Reedsburg, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Tri-County Dairy Breakfast, Washburn County Fairgrounds, 1000 West Beaver Brook Ave., Spooner, WI. 6:30 to 10:30 am.

Washington County Breakfast on the Farm, Dornacker Prairie Acres

5055 Cedarview Dr., West Bend, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 am.

June 12

41st annual Richland County Dairy Breakfast, Hatfield Dairy Farms, 15802 Elk Hollow Dr., Viola, WI. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Edgar FFA Alumni and Supporters Dairy Breakfast, Larry and Jan Wendtland, 229550 Pheasant Falls Rd., Edgar, WI. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Grant County Dairy Breakfast, Nobland Farms, 2561 Buckwheat Ridge Rd., Lancaster, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln County June Dairy Month Breakfast, Smith Center at the Merrill Area Recreation Center (MARC), 1100 Marc Dr., Merrill, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm, Grotegut Dairy Farm, 7424 Newton Rd., Newton, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Marquette County June Dairy Breakfast, Marquette County Fairgrounds, 757 S. Main St., Westfield, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Neillsville Dairy Breakfast, Boon Farms, N6634 Hwy 73, Greenwood, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm, Blaser Farms, Inc., 9267 Highway 22 East,

Gillet, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm, Van Rossum Dairy Farm, W134 County UU, Kaukauna, WI. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 18

Calumet Co. Dairy Promotion Committee's Popup Dairy Foods Event, Calumet County Fairgrounds, 900 Francis St., Chilton, WI. 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Columbia County MooDay Brunch: Manthe-Paulson Farms, 4083 Manthe Rd.,

DeForest, WI. 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Dairy Day at the Mooseum, Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm, Nellie Holsteins, E169 Maple Rd., Eau Claire, WI. 7:00 to 11 a.m.

Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, Elfering Farms, 15324 Horton Road, Kenosha, WI. 6:30 to 10:30 am.

La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast, Birchwood Hollow Farm, ADDRFESS, West Salem, WI, 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Langlade County Breakfast on the Farm, Schuessler Dairy, W7243 Mayking Road, Antigo, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pierce County Dairy Breakfast 2022, UW-River Falls Mann Valley Farm, 129 S. Glover Rd., River Falls, WI. 7:00 to 11:30 am.

Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm: Strack-View Farms LLC

6462 Abbott Dr., Random Lake, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 .pm.

Trempealeau County Dairy Breakfast, Brian Hovey Farm, County P, Blair, WI. 6:00 to 9 a.m.

Vernon County Dairy Breakfast, Dan and Lisa Chapin, S8267 Espe Rd., Readstown, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 East Court St., Elkhorn, WI. 6:00 to 10:30 a.m. Busses will transport guests to local dairy farm for tours.

2022 Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, ​Crave Brothers Farm & Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, W11550 Torpy Rd., Waterloo, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

JUNE 19

Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm, Kinnard Highland Farm, LLC,N7869 Apple Rd., Casco, WI , church service 7 a.m. followed by breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to noon

Loyal Dairy Breakfast, Roehl Acres,W4015 26th Rd., Loyal, WI. Loyal, 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marshfield FFA Alumni June Dairy Breakfast, Bangart Farms LLC, 204586 Bangart Rd., Stratford, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast, Schram Farms, 8050 Forest Ridge Rd., Ripon. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

2022 Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, ​Crave Brothers Farm & Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, W11550 Torpy Rd.,Waterloo, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Weyauwega-Fremont FFA Breakfast on the Farm, Waupaca County Fairgrounds

602 South St., Weyauwega, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

JUNE 25

Dairy Agstravaganza, Whitetail Valley Dairy, E1596 Haase Rd., Waupaca, WI. 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm.

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm, Malchine Farms, 27402 Malchine Rd, Wind Lake, WI. 7:00 to 11 a.m.

JUNE 26

Colby Dairy Breakfast, Gumz Farms, Inc., 227715 County F, Colby, WI. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac Agri-Business Council Breakfast on the Farm, Dodger Acres, W10734 Schmoldt Rd., Rosendale, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Greenwood Dairy Breakfast, Jeremy & Hannah Olson Farm, N10338 Owen Ave., Greenwood , WI. 7:00 a.m. To 1:00 p.m.

Juneau County Dairy Breakfast, Elroy Fairgrounds, N2435 Hwy 82, Elroy, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, Philip Walters Farms, 162976 Camp Creek Rd., Wausau, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

Shawano County Brunch on the Farm, Triple D Dairy, LLC, N12098 County D, Clintonville, WI. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast, Flyte Family Farm, W13450 Cottonville Ave., Coloma, WI. 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

JULY 3, 2022

Sevastopol FFA Alumni 41st annual Dairy Breakfast, Cherryland Dairy

4926 W. Town Line Road, Sturgeon Bay, WI. 6:00am-11:30am

July 10, 2022

Sundae on the Farm, McNulty Family Farm, N4910 Mattson Rd., Black River Falls, WI. 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.