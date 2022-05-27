Farms welcome visitors Breakfast on the Farm events to celebrate June Dairy Month

Wisconsin State Farmer

For nearly half a century, Wisconsin farmers have opened wide the farm gate, welcoming visitors to tour their farms and enjoy a freshly made breakfast, showcasing the state's bounty of agricultural products.

The on-farm events are a centerpiece and tribute to June Dairy Month. Not only do folks enjoy a hearty breakfast, but farm hosts are sure to provide educational opportunities for visitors.

Farm hosts, dairy promotion groups, agricultural societies and county Farm Bureau teams have labored to provide a way to pay tribute to the state's farming community. After alternate offerings the past two years, it's time to return to rural Wisconsin for an on-farm experience to enjoy June Dairy Month.

MAY 28

42nd annual Green County Breakfast on the Farm, Sunset Ridge Dairy Farm, W2902 Oliver Rd., Monticello, WI. 6:00 to 10:00 am.

JUNE 3

Thorp Dairy Days, June 3-5, Northside Park, N. Washington St., Thorp.

JUNE 4, 2022

Athens Dairy Breakfast, Veterans Park, 207 Mueller St., Athens, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 am.

Barron County Dairy Breakfast, Rainbow Valley Dairy Farm, 1532 6 1/2 Street, Almena, WI. 6:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Crawford County Dairy Breakfast, 30990 Johns Ln, Prairie du Chien, WI. 6:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, 7 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Iowa County Dairy Breakfast, Model Dairy Farms, Kyle & AmyBeth Levetzow Family

5234 County YZ, Dodgeville, WI. 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, Hawk High Dairy, 21130 County T, Norwalk, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

New Richmond FFA Dairy Day, Midwest Machinery Co., 730 Deere Dr., New Richmond, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Polk County Dairy Breakfast, Milltown Community Center, 301 2nd Ave SW, Milltown, WI . 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Portage County June Dairy Breakfast, Edgewood Dairy Farm, LaVerne and Cindy Lepak, 7589 County I, Custer, WI. 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Rock County Breakfast on the Farm, Glacier Edge Dairy - Metcalf Family Farm

2679 N County M, Milton, WI. 6:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Thorp Dairy Breakfast, Brandon & Meredith Maier Farm, N13090 Bruce Mound Ave., Thorp , WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

JUNE 5, 2022

42nd annual Dodge County Dairy Brunch, Kuhlman Farms, W3826 W. Neda Rd., Horicon, WI. 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Abbottsford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, Ensign Rolling Acres, 107645 County Line Rd.,- Dorchester, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Brown County Dairy Breakfast, Brickstead Dairy, 1734 Wayside Rd, Greenleaf, WI. Church service at 7 am followed by breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Granton FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, C Walter Farm, N5136 Pray Ave., Granton, WI. 7:00 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

Stratford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast and Farm Tour, Country Aire Ballroom, 118600 County P, Stratford, WI. Breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; tour from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Stueber Farms.

June 11

27th Annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast, Breezy Haven Farms, Mark & Lynn and Aaron & Heather Dietsche, N12021 1010th St., Bloomer, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, Haag Dairy LLC, 6868 Buethin Rd

Dane, WI. 7:00 to 11:30 am.

2022 Pepin County Town & Country Dairy Breakfast, Auth Farms, W7623 County ZX,

Arkansaw, WI. 6:30 to 11:00 am.

Pittsville FFA/FFA Alumni June Dairy Breakfast, Sunsett Dairy, Alan & Stephanie Hughes, 6743 Highway 80, Pittsville, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 am.

Sauk County Dairy Breakfast, Schyvinck’s Hillside Haven, E6458 Pine Rock Rd.,

Reedsburg, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Tri-County Dairy Breakfast, Washburn County Fairgrounds, 1000 West Beaver Brook Ave., Spooner, WI. 6:30 to 10:30 am.

Washington County Breakfast on the Farm, Dornacker Prairie Acres

5055 Cedarview Dr., West Bend, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 am.

June 12

41st annual Richland County Dairy Breakfast, Hatfield Dairy Farms, 15802 Elk Hollow Dr., Viola, WI. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Edgar FFA Alumni and Supporters Dairy Breakfast, Larry and Jan Wendtland, 229550 Pheasant Falls Rd., Edgar, WI. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Grant County Dairy Breakfast, Nobland Farms, 2561 Buckwheat Ridge Rd., Lancaster, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln County June Dairy Month Breakfast, Smith Center at the Merrill Area Recreation Center (MARC), 1100 Marc Dr., Merrill, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm, Grotegut Dairy Farm, 7424 Newton Rd., Newton, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Marquette County June Dairy Breakfast, Marquette County Fairgrounds, 757 S. Main St., Westfield, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Neillsville Dairy Breakfast, Boon Farms, N6634 Hwy 73, Greenwood, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm, Blaser Farms, Inc., 9267 Highway 22 East,

Gillet, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm, Van Rossum Dairy Farm, W134 County UU, Kaukauna, WI. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 18

Calumet Co. Dairy Promotion Committee's Popup Dairy Foods Event, Calumet County Fairgrounds, 900 Francis St., Chilton, WI. 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Columbia County MooDay Brunch: Manthe-Paulson Farms, 4083 Manthe Rd.,

DeForest, WI. 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Dairy Day at the Mooseum, Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm, Nellie Holsteins, E169 Maple Rd., Eau Claire, WI. 7:00 to 11 a.m.

Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, Elfering Farms, 15324 Horton Road, Kenosha, WI. 6:30 to 10:30 am.

La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast, Birchwood Hollow Farm, ADDRFESS, West Salem, WI, 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Langlade County Breakfast on the Farm, Schuessler Dairy, W7243 Mayking Road, Antigo, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pierce County Dairy Breakfast 2022, UW-River Falls Mann Valley Farm, 129 S. Glover Rd., River Falls, WI. 7:00 to 11:30 am.

Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm: Strack-View Farms LLC

6462 Abbott Dr., Random Lake, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 .pm.

Trempealeau County Dairy Breakfast, Brian Hovey Farm, County P, Blair, WI. 6:00 to 9 a.m.

Vernon County Dairy Breakfast, Dan and Lisa Chapin, S8267 Espe Rd., Readstown, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 East Court St., Elkhorn, WI. 6:00 to 10:30 a.m.

2022 Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, ​Crave Brothers Farm & Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, W11550 Torpy Rd., Waterloo, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

JUNE 19

Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm, Kinnard Highland Farm, LLC,N7869 Apple Rd., Casco, WI , church service 7 a.m. followed by breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to noon

Loyal Dairy Breakfast, Roehl Acres,W4015 26th Rd., Loyal, WI. Loyal, 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marshfield FFA Alumni June Dairy Breakfast, Bangart Farms LLC, 204586 Bangart Rd., Stratford, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast, Schram Farms, 8050 Forest Ridge Rd., Ripon. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

2022 Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, ​Crave Brothers Farm & Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, W11550 Torpy Rd.,Waterloo, WI. 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Weyauwega-Fremont FFA Breakfast on the Farm, Waupaca County Fairgrounds

602 South St., Weyauwega, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

JUNE 25

Dairy Agstravaganza, Whitetail Valley Dairy, E1596 Haase Rd., Waupaca, WI. 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm.

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm, Malchine Farms, 27402 Malchine Rd, Wind Lake, WI. 7:00 to 11 a.m.

JUNE 26

Colby Dairy Breakfast, Gumz Farms, Inc., 227715 County F, Colby, WI. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac Agri-Business Council Breakfast on the Farm, Dodger Acres, W10734 Schmoldt Rd., Rosendale, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Greenwood Dairy Breakfast, Jeremy & Hannah Olson Farm, N10338 Owen Ave., Greenwood , WI. 7:00 a.m. To 1:00 p.m.

Juneau County Dairy Breakfast, Elroy Fairgrounds, N2435 Hwy 82, Elroy, WI. 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, Philip Walters Farms, 162976 Camp Creek Rd., Wausau, WI. 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

Shawano County Brunch on the Farm, Triple D Dairy, LLC, N12098 County D, Clintonville, WI. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast, Flyte Family Farm, W13450 Cottonville Ave., Coloma, WI.

JULY 3, 2022

Sevastopol FFA Alumni 41st annual Dairy Breakfast, Cherryland Dairy

4926 W. Town Line Road, Sturgeon Bay, WI. 6:00am-11:30am

July 10, 2022

Sundae on the Farm, McNulty Family Farm, N4910 Mattson Rd., Black River Falls, WI. 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.