There's plenty to do in Wisconsin this summer

The fair and festival season is officially underway in Wisconsin. All across the Badger state there is an event to appeal to everyone.

Feel like flying a kite or dancing a polka out in the street or checking out that hot rod from your teen years? Well, there's likely a festival for you.

And Wisconsinites know how to throw a good party with great music, cold drinks and plenty to eat from hot, pipping ears of corn slathered in butter to delectable cream puffs served at the Wisconsin State Fair.

After a year of cancellations due to the COVID-29 pandemic, folks are ready to visit a county or community fair scheduled for nearly every weekend during the summer. So get out your map, gas up the car and head on out this summer for some fun!

Editor's note: Please visit the event's website or Facebook page to confirm event and any COVID-19 guidelines that may be in place.

MAY

World's Largest Brat Fest, May 27-29, Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.

JUNE

Shawano Sundrop Dayz, June 3-4, Elizabeth St., between Main and Lieg Streets, Shawano.

Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival, June 3-5, Doyle Park, Little Chute.

June Dairy Days, June 3-5, Village Park, West Salem.

Dairyfest, June 3-5, Marshfield, WI.

Fest Italia, June 3-5, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg.

Outta Sight Kite Flight, June 4-5, Kennedy Park, Kenosha.

Art on the Island, June 5, Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac.

Sparta ButterFest, June 9-12, Memorial Park, Sparta.

New Glarus Polka Fest, June 10-11, 523 1st St., New Glarus, WI

Manitowoc's Garden Faire Extraordinaire, June 11, Washington Park, Manitowoc

Walleye Weekend, June 10-11, Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac.

Rhubarb Fest, June 11, Millpond Park, Osceola

Butter Festival, June 15-19, city park, Reedsburg.

Strawberry Fest, June 16, Fitchburg Farmers’ Market, Fitchburg.

Chilton Summer Festival, June 16-19, downtown, Chilton.

Cranberry Blossom Festival, June 16-19, Wisconsin Rapids

Northwoods Blues Festival, June 17-18,Chippewa Riverfront, 12 S Bridge St., Chippewa Falls

Clayton Cheese Days, June 17-19, downtown, Clayton.

Withee Days, June 17-19, Withee Fairgrounds & Ballpark, Main St., Withee.

Elroy Fair, June 22-26, Schultz Park, Elroy, www.elroyfair.com.

Blue Ox Music Festival, June 23-25, The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire.

Summerfest, June 23-25, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull, June 23-25, Tomah Recreational Park, Tomah.

Country Fest, June 23-25, Chippewa Valley Music Festival Grounds, 24447 Co. S, Cadott.

Celebrate Waupun Festival, June 24-26, Tanner Park, E. Spring St., Waupun.

Baraboo’s Big Top Parade & Circus Celebration, June 25, downtown Baraboo.

Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, June 24-25, East End Park, Hwy. 10/E. Wall St., Ellsworth.

Stoughton Fair, June 29-July 4, Mandt Park, Stoughton.

Summerfest, June 30-July 2, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

JULY

Fire on the River, July 1-2, Sauk City Riverwalk, 726 Water St., Sauk City.

Price County Rodeo, July 2-3, Price Co. Fairgrounds, N9130 Forest La., Phillips.

Waterfest, July 3, Oconto Breakwater Park & Harbor, Oconto.

Subfest, July 2-4, Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Manitowoc.

Summerfest, July 7-9, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

Iola Old Car Show & Swap Meet, July 7-9, Iola Old Car Show Ground, 130 Jensen Dr., Iola.

Kewaunee County Fair, July 7-10, Kewaunee Co. Fairgrounds, Luxemburg, kewauneectyfair.com

Lodi Agricultural Fair, July 7-10, 700 Fair St., Lodi.

Marquette County Fair, July 7-10, 757 S. Main St., Westfield, www.marquettecountyfair.org

Hodag Country Music Festival, July 7-10, Hodag Festival Grounds, 4270 River Rd., Rhinelander.

Lifefest, July 7-10, Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E. Co. Y, Oshkosh.

Turtle Lake Inter-County Fair, July 8-10, Turtle Lake Village Park, Turtle Lake.

Fitchburg Festival of Speed, July 9, Agora Fitchburg, 5511 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg.

Marinette Logging & Heritage Festival, July 9, Stephenson Island, 1680 Water St., Marinette

Sauk County Fair, July 11-17, Baraboo, www.saukcountyfair.com

Northern Wisconsin State Fair, July 12-17, Chippewa Falls, www.nwsfa.com

WI Farm Technology Days, July 12-14, Roehl Acres, N7779 County K, Loyal

Jefferson County Fair, July 14-17, Jefferson Co. Fairgrounds, Jefferson, www.jcfairpark.com

Lafayette County Fair, July 14-17, Darlington, www.layfayettecountyfair.org

Portage County Fair of Amherst, July 14-17, 4504 Fairground Rd., Amherst, www.amherstfair.com

Trempealeau County Fair, July 14-17, Galesville, www.trempealeaucountyfair.com.

Colby Cheese Days, July 15-16, downtown, Colby.

Rock Fest, July 14-16, 24446 Hwy S, Cadott.

Paperfest, July 14-17, Sunset Park, Kimberly, WI.

Southwest Music Festival, July 16, 2nd St., Platteville.

Green County Fair, July 20-24, 2600 10th St., Monroe.

St. Croix County Fair, July 20-24, Glenwood City, www.stcroixcofair.com

Barron County Fair, July 20-24, Rice Lake, www.barroncountyfair.com

Fond du Lac County Fair, July 20-24, Fond du Lac, www.fonddulaccountyfair.com

Green County Fair, July 20-24, Monroe, www.greencountyfair.net

LaCrosse Interstate Fair, July 20-24, West Salem, www.lacrosseinterstatefair.com

Country Thunder Music Festival, July 20-23, 2305 Lance Dr., Twin Lakes.

Dane County Fair, July 21-24, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, www.danecountyfair.com

Country Jam USA, July 21-23, 3443 Cresent Ave., Eau Claire.

Pulaski Polka Days, July 21-24, Pulaski Polka Grounds, 429 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski.

Blake’s Prairie Jr. Fair, July 22-24, Bloomington, www.blakesprairiefair.org

Outagamie County Fair, July 20-24, Seymour, www.outagamiecountyfair.com

Waukesha County Fair, July 20-24, 2417 Silvernail Rd., Pewaukee, www.waukeshacountyfair.com

Iron River Lions Blueberry Festival, July 21-24, Moon Lake Park, Co. H, Iron River.

River Bluff Daze Festival, July 23, Sugar Creek Park, Hwy 35, Ferryville.

Washington County Fair, July 26-31, 3000 Hwy PV, West Bend, www.wcfairpark.com

Dunn County Fair, July 27-31, 620 17 St., Menomonie, www.dunncountyfair.org

Columbia County Fair, July 27-31, 1 Fair Blvd., Portage, www.columbiacofair.com

Monroe County Fair, July 27-31, 1625 Butts Ave, Tomah, www.monroecountyfair.com

Taylor County Fair, July 28-31, 845 N. 8th St., Medford, www.witaylorcountyfair.com

Washburn County Fair, July 28-31, 1000 Beaver Brook Ave., Spooner, www.washburncountyfair.com

Eau Claire County Fair, July 25-31, 5530 Fairview Dr., Eau Claire, www.eauclairecountyfair.org

Rock County Fair, July 26-31, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville, www.rockcounty4hfair.com

Oneida County Fair, July 27-31, Pioneer Park, Rhinelander, www.oneidacountyfair@gmail.com

Racine County Fair, July 27-31, 1985 Durand Rd., Union Grove, www.racinecountyfair.com

Polk County Fair, July 27-31, 800 E. Louisiana St. Croix Falls, www.polkcountyfair.com

Langlade County Fair, July 28- 31, 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo, www.langladecountyfair.com

AUGUST

Jackson County Fair, Aug. 2-7, Melrose St., Black River Falls, www.jacksoncountyfairwi.com

Ozaukee County Fair, Aug. 3-7, W67N866 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, www.ozaukeecountyfair.com

Wisconsin Valley Fair, Aug. 2-7, 1201 Stewart Ave., Wausau, www.wisconsinvalleyfair.com

Winnebago County Fair, Aug. 3-7, Sunnyview Expo Center, Oshkosh, www.winnebagocountyfaironline.com

Buffalo/Pepin County Fair, Aug. 4-7, W Kite Hill Ln, Arkansaw, www.facebook.com/pepincountyfairwi

Green Lake County Fair, Aug. 4-7, 570 South St., Green Lake, www.greenlake.uwex.edu

Community Fair, Aug. 4-7, community fairgrounds, 9th Ave., Bloomer.

Iron County Fair, Aug. 4-7, 14244 N. School St., Saxon, www.ironcountyfair.org

Mile of Music Festival, Aug. 4-7, downtown, Appleton.

WI State Fair, Aug. 4-14, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, www.wistatefair.com

Johnsonville Brat Days, Aug. 5-6, Kiwanis Park, Sheboygan.

Door County Fair, Aug. 10-14, 812 N. 14th Ave., Sturgeon Bay, www.doorcountyfair.com

Alto 4-H & Farm Bureau Fair, Aug. 10-11, W12785 County AS, Waupun www.altofair.com/

Clark County Fair, Aug. 10-14, Clark Co. Fairground, 1120 E. Division St., Neillsville, www.co.clark.wi.us

Bayfield County Fair, Aug. 11-14, 117 E. 5th St., Iron River, www.bayfieldcounty.org

Pierce County Fair, Aug. 11-14, 364 N. Maple St., Ellsworth, www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php

Rusk County Fair, Aug. 11-14, 825 E. 3rd N., Ladysmith, www.rusk.uwex.edu/junior-fair

Sawyer County Fair, Aug. 11-14, 10172 Bender Rd., Hayward, www.sawyercountyfair.org

Vilas County Fair, Aug. 11-14, 164 Forest St., Eagle River, www.vilascountyfair.com

Waukesha Blues Fest, Aug. 12-13, NagaWaukee Park, 651 Hwy 83, Delafield.

Waupun Truck-N-Show, Aug. 12-13, Waupun Community Center, Waupun.

Jewish Food Festival, Aug. 14-15, Rotary Park, 4100 Highland Rd., Mequon.

Grant County Fair, Aug. 14-21, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster, www.grantcountyfairwi.org

Burger Fest, Aug. 12-13, downtown, Seymour.

Paul Bunyan Fest, Aug. 17, Wall and Railroad Sts., Eagle River.

Kenosha County Fair, Aug. 17-21, 30820 111 St., Wilmot, www.kenoshaco.fair.com

Juneau County Fair, Aug. 17-21, 1001 Division St., Mauston, www.juneaucountyfair.com

Lincoln County Fair, Aug. 17-21, 2001 E. 2nd St., Merrill, www.lincolncofair.com

Ashland County Fair, Aug. 18-21 41680 Main St., Marengo, www.ashlandcofair.org

Brown County Fair, Aug. 17-21, 1500 Fort Howard Ave., DePere, www.browncountyfair.com

Dodge County Fair, Aug. 17-21, Hwy 33, Beaver Dam, www.dodgecountyfairgrounds.com

Athens Fair, Aug. 18-21,308 Caroline St., Athens, 715-257-7619

Oconto County Fair, Aug. 18-21, East Park St., Gillett, www.oconotocountyfair.org

Waushara County Fair, Aug. 18-21, 513 Fair St., Wautoma, www.wausharacofair.com

Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest, Aug. 18-20, Wellnitz Field, Fond du Lac.

Irish Fest, Aug. 18-21, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

Butternut Community Fair, Aug. 19-21, Butternut Community Park, Butternut.

Gandy Dancer Music Festival, Aug. 20, Westland Promenade, 116 Brodhead St., Mazomanie.

Washington Island Fair, Aug. 21, Washington Island School Grounds, Washington Island.

Owen Junior Fair, Aug. 22-24, Mill Pond Park, Owen.

Central Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 23-28, 513 E. 17 St., Marshfield, www.centralwisconsinstatefair.com

Adams County Fair, Aug. 24-28, 402 W. Lake St., Friendship, www.adamscountyfairwi.com

Manitowoc County Fair, Aug. 25-29, 4921 Expo Dr., Manitowoc, www.manitowoccounty.com/fair

Price County Fair, Aug. 24-28, N9130 Forest La., Phillips, www.pricecountyfair.com

Waupaca County Fair, Aug. 24-28, 602 E. South St., Weyauwega, www.waupacacountyfair.org

Bluegrass in the Pines Festival, Aug. 25-27, Rosholt Fair Park, Rosholt.

Burnett County Fair, Aug. 25-28, 914 S. Pine St., Grantsburg, www.fagrantsburgfair.com

Crawford County Fair, Aug. 25-28, 17725 Hwy 131, Gays Mills, www.crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com

Marinette County Fair, Aug. 25-28, 100 Fairgrounds Rd., Wausaukee, www.marinettecountyfair.com

Florence County Fair, Aug. 26-28, 5505 County N., Florence, www.florencecountyfair.com

Mexican Fiesta, Aug. 26-28, Henry Maier Festival Grounds, Milwaukee.

Amish Quilt & Furniture Auction, Aug. 27, fairgrounds, 4504 Fairgrounds Rd., Amherst.

Shawano County Fair, Aug. 31- Sept. 5, 990 E. Green Bay St., Shawano, www.shawanocountyfair.net

Walworth County Fair, Aug. 31- Sept. 5,411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, www.walworthcountyfair.com

SEPTEMBER

Iowa County Fair, Sept. 1-5, 900 Fair St., Mineral Point, www.iowacountyfair.org

Calumet County Fair, Sept. 2-5, 200 W. Chestnut St., Chilton, www.calumetcountyfair.com

Sheboygan County Fair, Sept. 1-5, 229 Fairview Dr., Plymouth, www.shecofair.com

Kites Over Lake Michigan, Sept. 3-4, Neshotah Beach, Two Rivers.

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, Sept. 2-3, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac.

Richland County Fair, Sept. 7-11, 23630 County AA, Richland Center, www.fair.co.richland.wi.us

Forest County Fair, Sept. 10-11, Glen & Railroad St., Crandon, Forest County Fair Facebook 7

Vernon County Fair, Sept. 14-18, Vernon Co. Fairgrounds, Hwy 14&61, Viroqua, www.fair.co.richland.wi.us

Gemuetlichkeit Days, Sept. 16-18, Jefferson Co. fairgrounds, Jefferson.

Central Burnett County Fairy, Sept. 23-25, Apple St., Webster.

Viola Horse and Colt Show, Sept. 23-24, downtown, Viola

Warrens Cranberry Festival, Sept. 23-25, downtown, Warrens.