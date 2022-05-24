Sunset Ridge Dairy Farm to host 42nd annual Green County Breakfast on the Farm

The Meier family of Sunset Ridge Dairy Farm in Monticello will kick off the cavalcade of Breakfast on the Farm events across Wisconsin for June Dairy Month when they welcome guests for the 42nd annual Green County Breakfast on the Farm, Saturday, May 28th.

Sunset Ridge Dairy Farm is owned and operated by Duane 'Dewey' and Jeanne Meier along with their son, David and Tiffany Meier and their daughter Avery.

Dewey is a third-generation dairy farmer and David a fourth-generation dairy farmer. In addition to the farm, Jeanne works at Figi Insurance and Financial Services and Tiffany works at The Oregon Veterinary Clinic.

Dewey and Jeanne also have 3 daughters and 11 grandchildren: Jenna (Dave); Jodi (Andrew); Jessie (Eric) and grandchildren: Ari, Sophie, Cohen, Ethan, Elizabeth, Ryan, Samantha, Oliver, Mac, Jordy and Avery.

After many years of renting other farms, the Meiers purchased the farm on their current location in 1999. For many years they milked in a stall barn, but decided to expand the operation in 2014, building a free stall barn. They expanded again in 2016 with the addition of a double eight milking parlor.

The Meiers have 120 cows comprised of the Holstein and Registered Brown Swiss breeds, and raise their own heifer replacements to continue improving their herd. Their milk is shipped to The Chalet Cheese Co-op, known for “The Home Of World Champion Cheeses,” including their famous Limburger Cheese and Deppeler’s Baby Swiss, as well as many other different variety of cheeses: Brick, Pannaro, Havarti, Deppeler’s Swiss Wheel Aged and Cheese Curds.

They also farm in partnership with their son-in-law, Andrew and daughter Jodi who live at the neighboring farm.

The Meier’s take great pride in their farming operation that allowed their children to help out while growing up on the farm. Jenna, Jodi, Jessie and David were very active in showing cattle through 4-H and FFA. The Meier’s encouraged many other children to show their cattle along with hosting many practices for the youth dairy judging teams.

The Meier family invites the public to join them at their farm for a breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, homemade coffee cake, milk, coffee and orange juice, along with strawberry ice cream sundaes.

Breakfast will be served from 6:00 to 10:00 am. The farm is located at W2902 Oliver Rd. Monticello, WI 53570. Parking will be available on-site, weather permitting. Transportation provided via bussing from the Walmart Supercenter in Monroe, or the Albany Lions Club in Albany, is highly encouraged as space is limited.

The cost of the breakfast is $8 for adults (ages 11 and older), $5 for youth (ages 5-10) and free for children (ages 4 and under). Entertainment during the breakfast will consist of the Stateline Playboys band from 7:00 to 10:00 am, an antique tractor display and petting zoo, as well as agricultural and wellness education stations and various craft vendors.

Time honored tradition

The Green County Dairy Breakfast has been a time-honored tradition in the county since 1961, when the first event was held at the Juda Church. From 1961 through 1979, various schools and churches around Green County hosted the dairy breakfast each year in the spring, as a way to kick off June Dairy Month.

In 1979, as a result of the collaboration between the Green County Ag Chest and local farm families, the Dairy Breakfast was replaced by "Breakfast on the Farm." Each year following, a different farm family in Green County has volunteered to host the breakfast at their home for more than 5,000 attendees.

The Green County Ag Chest spends months planning the Breakfast on the Farm. Each year dozens of volunteers, local partners, farmers, and supporters help make the breakfast a success.

T