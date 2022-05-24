Planting continues on rapid pace

Thanks to nearly ideal weather, farmers made large gains in planting progress across the state for the week ending May 22, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Planting continued at a rapid pace with 27 percent of the expected corn crop and 23 of the expected soybean crop planted during that week.

Periodic rainfall and warmer temperatures spurred hay growth allowing some farmers in the southern part of the state to begin harvesting their first crop of alfalfa.

Spring tillage was reported as 76 percent complete, over 2 weeks behind last year. Over 60 percent of the corn crop was reported in the ground, just three days behind the average.

Corn emergence was 26 percent, just five days behind last year's fast start to the planting season.

Soybean planting was 49 percent complete, with 14 percent of the planted crop emerging from the field.

Oats planted was reported as 75 percent complete, with emergence reported at 44 percent. The crop condition was reported as 76 percent good to excellent. Winter wheat condition was rated 83 percent good to excellent statewide, up 4 percentage points from last week.

Potato growers reported that this year's crop was nearly 80 percent completed, three days behind the average.

Only a small fraction of farmers were able to begin cutting the first crop of alfalfa - just 1 percent. All hay condition was reported 75 percent good to excellent condition, up 5 percentage points from last week.