Ag Briefs: Rural Bangor man dies in farm accident

Wisconsin State Farmer

WAUPUN, WI

Pokorny adds U.S. Presidential Scholar to list of accolades

The Pokorny family of Waupun has a lot to celebrate. Cameron Pokorny was named one of the state's top recipients of the U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education award - an award his older siblings Dylon and Katrina have collected in the past.

Pokorny, a member of the Waupun FFA Chapter at Waupun Area Jr. and Sr. High School, was among four FFA members named named U.S. Presidential Scholars—one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students—for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education.

Pokorny and his classmate Norah Ganske are among the FFA Star candidates. Pokorny will be competing in the State Star in Agribusiness. He is also completing his year as a member of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.

BANGOR, WI

Rural Bangor man dies in farm accident

74-year-old Bangor man is dead after a farm accident Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the town of Bangor.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, James Russell Johnson died after he was pinned under a tractor in an agricultural field at N4028 Prairie Rd.

First responders were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and determined that Johnson had been operating a tractor pulling a fertilizer manure spreader across a hillside when it tipped over.

Bangor Fire/EMS, Fort McCoy Fire Department, La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office and Sparta Ambulance joined the sheriff’s office in responding to the scene.

MADISON, WI

Bird flu id'd in backyard flock in Bayfield County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Bayfield County. The 61 birds at the site were depopulated to prevent spread of the virus.

In Wisconsin, 22 flocks in 14 counties have been confirmed with HPAI.

ITASCA, IL

New age recommendation for cow's milk 'last resort' AMA says

Babies over six months of age can have whole cow's milk. That's the new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics in light of the infant formula shortage in the U.S.

The AAP says cow's milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available and the child doesn't need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.

The AAP says this isn't ideal but it is better than diluting formula or trying to make it at home.

It says parents should limit intake to 24 ounces of cow's milk a day. Toddler formula can be substituted for regular infant formula for babies who are close to a year of age.

MADISON, WI

Beef featured in ProStart Contest

The Wisconsin Beef Council recently sponsored the ‘Best Beef Entrée’ at the Wisconsin Restaurant Association (WRA) Education Foundation’s ProStart Invitational held at Madison College.

In the contest, teams of up to four high school students enrolled in the Wisconsin ProStart Program compete for scholarship dollars and a trip to nationals. Overall, this event brought in 13 high school student teams, consisting of 65 students to compete. The winner was Badger High School with their Tunisian Braised Short Ribs.

The ProStart competition provides young professionals with industry experience and helps prepare the future of the industry with skills to enter the workforce. Students participating at the Wisconsin ProStart Invitational demonstrate their knowledge of, passion for, and creativity in the restaurant industry through the culinary competition.

GALVA, IL

BHC Livestock Judging Team is national champ

The 2021-22 Livestock Judging Team will go down in history as one of the greatest teams to ever be assembled at Black Hawk College, finishing the year as the National Champion Junior College Livestock Judging Team.

The sophomores claimed High Team honors for 10 of 12 shows they competed in for 2021-22.

“I’m proud of the students who come through our program and the fact that I get to be a part of the education of tomorrow’s leaders,” said Dr. Blake Bloomberg, lead livestock judging coach.

Dawson Firlus of Mauston, Wis., is a member of the team.

MENTONE, TX

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association says the arrests came after a yearlong investigation. The group alleges Jones and the others gathered stray cattle and sold them without following the procedures set forth in the Texas Agriculture Code.

The theft of livestock charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison while the organized criminal activity charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

DETROIT, MI

Species of moth not seen in US in 110 yrs. found in airport

Customs and Border Protection agents found a species of moth that hasn't been seen in the U.S. since 1912 at Detroit Metro Airport.

In September 2021, CBP agriculture specialists inspected an arriving passenger on a flight from the Philippines, according to a news release. The passenger brought seeds for medicinal tea in their personal baggage, and the specialists found insect exit holes in the seed pods.

After further analysis, the agency found moth larvae and pupae that eventually hatched into “very flashy” moths with raised patches of black bristles, the release said. Experts said this indicates the moths are members of the Pyralidae family.

WHITEWATER,WI

UW-Platteville students present research posters at UW System Symposium

Kimberly Van Donsel and Hannah Lemke, students from the UW-Platteville School of Agriculture, presented research posters at the University of Wisconsin System Symposium at UW-Whitewater last month.

Van Donsel presented her research “Buyer Valuation of Bull Traits in Wisconsin” at the event. She analyzed the historical Wisconsin Beef Improvement Association dataset from 2012 to 2022 to identify how different bull traits are valued by producers. This important study helped reveal the producer’s marginal valuation of different bull traits and the changes in their valuations over time.

Lemke presented the research poster “Evaluating Hedging Effectiveness of Corn and Soybean in Wisconsin Regional Markets” at the symposium. Her work analyzed the hedging effectiveness of Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybeans storage and operational hedges at non-delivery points in Wisconsin from 2015 to 2021.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Cold storage report causes milk prices to stall

Dairy trade lacked volume on Monday as it awaiting the afternoon’s USDA Cold storage report. Butter saw some support in the report as we published April have 299.6 million lbs. in cold storage.

According to Dairy Herd Management, this is an increase of 5.9% over March however it is 23.2% lower than April of 2021. The 17 million lbs. added month over month was much lower than the 5 year average of 34 million lbs.

Cheese added 1.481 billion lbs. to its cold storage. This was a 1% gain over March levels and a 2.2% gain from April 2021. However like butter, Cheese’s additional 15 million lbs. was well below the 5 year average gain of 32 million lbs from March to April.

MADISON, WI

Growers invited to enter 2022 World Forage Analysis Superbowl

Entries are being accepted for the World Forage Analysis Superbowl, which is open to all forage producers across North America. The 2022 contest, held in conjunction with World Dairy Expo, is set to award over $26,000 in cash prizes.

The deadline to submit corn silage samples is July 8, while all other entries must be submitted by August 25. The $35 entry fee provides entry into the contest along with a detailed sample analysis that is sent to entrants after judging is complete. Entry forms are available at www.foragesuperbowl.org or by contacting any of the contest sponsors.

The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is comprised of eight divisions that evaluate samples through lab and visual analyses. The winning entry of each division earns a cash award of $1,500, with additional cash prizes presented to second through fifth place.

A Grand Champion Forage Producer is also named in the contest and receives a check for $2,500. Other special awards: Grand Champion First-Time Entrant, $2,000; Quality Counts Award for Hay/Haylage, $1,000 Quality Counts Award for Hay/Haylage and Quality Counts Award for Corn Silage, $1000.

All award winners will be recognized at the Brevant seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis.