Gov. Evers announces additional funding for meat processors

Governor Tony Evers announced the creation of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program on Monday, May 23, investing up to $10 million in the program to continue to grow Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Wisconsin meat processors will have the ability to apply for grants of up to $150,000.

Despite having $200,000 Initially allocated for meat processor grants, the state received 100 applications requesting over $4.4 million in funding from businesses across Wisconsin, according to Governor Evers. These grants enabled meat processors to invest in their facilities and install equipment to expand their production and gain efficiencies.

"Wisconsin is home to hundreds of meat processors who support our local economies and they need the state's support to ensure that they survive and thrive during continued supply chain issues and other challenges," he added.

"We want to make sure that meat processors across the state understand that we see the need, as well as understand their commitment to the future of Wisconsin's meat processing industry" said Evers.

The Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program will be distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Processors are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount, and grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process. The application period for the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program is now open.

More information about the Meat and Supply Chain Resiliency Grants, including the application can be found at https://bit.ly/3GbuatI