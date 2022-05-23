Cornfield cornhole raises money for America's farmers

A large catapult anchored to a over-sized John Deere tractor launched custom bags towards a ginormous cornhole board as crowds cheered during the Cornfield Cornhole event in Big Bend, Wis., on May 21.

The event, sponsored by Busch Light and John Deere, was a unique way to support farmers in a big way by raising awareness for Farm Rescue and the needs of America’s farmers.

The free fan experience which consisted of music, refreshments, a cornhole tournament and limited-edition "For the Farmers" cans of Busch Light beer was capped off by the giant cornfield cornhole event.

A portion of the proceeds sales of limited-edition cans will benefit Farm Rescue, a nonprofit that provides critical support to farm families who have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster.

Since 2005, Farm Rescue has assisted more than 800 farm families by providing planting, haying, harvesting and livestock feeding assistance to farm families, giving them a chance to recover and continue their livelihood by providing the necessary equipment and manpower, free of charge, to get the job done.