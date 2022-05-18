Fort Atkinson student turns love of art into business venture

Fort Atkinson High School student, Tawney Hadler, fell in love with barn quilt artwork at the age of 12. The unique signs she spotted across the countryside peaked the interest of her entire family, which led them looking into purchasing one for their barn. Instead, a family friend and local artist showed Hadler how to create one herself.

She initially painted two 3-by-3-foot wooden quilts and entered them as 4-H projects at the Jefferson County Fair. One of which was selected and advanced into competition at the Wisconsin State Fair.

While on display at the county fair, the president of Jones Dairy Farm (a manufacturer of premium meat products in Fort Atkinson) happened to see the artwork and commissioned one for the company's barn. According to Hadler, "From there it turned into a business idea of selling custom barn quilt signs."

Thus Cold Spring Custom Barn Quilts was born in the summer of 2018. Since then she has sold approximately 20 wooden barn quilt signs ranging in size from 2-by-2-feet up to 8-by-8-feet. She also created a website for her business where customers can order the artwork online.

MORE: Piecing together a growing barn quilt legacy in Shawano County

MORE: Project a patchwork of beauty

Prices vary depending on the size of the sign and complexity of the artwork. Hadler says she can provide design ideas, or customers may also submit their own color and pattern requests. "I have always tried to build a personal relationship with my customers. I communicate with them as much as possible to ensure they are happy with the design and then I personally deliver their order," she said.

The process begins with plywood boards, Hadler explained. "I use three coats of primer so the sign can withstand harsh weather conditions."

Then she draws and measures the pattern and applies tape for each individual color. "I use exterior paint, so it doesn't need to be sealed," Hadler said. As a result of utilizing weather-resistant paint, the life span of each custom-made sign is approximately ten years.

Although she doesn't have a favorite design, she prefers to use rich, dark colors, which tend to stand out more from a distance.

Hadler says it's also important to consider where the artwork will be hung before choosing a color pallet. Adding a border helps to accentuate the design, depending on the color of the barn or building.

Hadler typically works on the quilts by painting one color at a time, so the colors are able to cure overnight and then the next color will go on crisp and clear.

Most of the product sales have been from within the Jefferson County area thanks to word of mouth and local publicity. She has also created and donated signs for local fundraisers, and has shared her skills with young 4-H members during the county 4-H program's Project Learning Day.

Hadler is currently working on a number of projects, including a 4-H themed quilt pattern sign and plans to enter it at this summer's county fair. After the Fair she plans to donate it to the Jefferson County UW-Extension (4-H) Office.

“The entire process has developed into something I really enjoy,” Hadler said of creating and painting the signs. Passing the craft on to others also brings her pleasure.

For more information about Cold Spring Custom Barn Quilts or to get in touch with Hadler visit coldspringcustombarnquilts.com.