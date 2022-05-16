13-year-old Wisconsin cow named 2021 Star of the Breed

WSF

Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal-ETS owned by Budjon Farms and Peter and Lyn Vail has been named as the 2021 Star of the Breed.

According to Holstein Association USA, the Star of the Breed award was introduced in 2007 to honor an elite Registered Holstein® cow with outstanding production and exceptional type. With a classification score of EX-97 4E and lifetime production record of over 310,000 pounds of milk, Subliminal embodies the award.

The 13-year-old was bred by Ferme Blondin in St. Placide, Quebec, and calls Budjon Farms in Lomira, Wis. home.

“The Star of the Breed award isn’t just about the cows that are champions, it’s about the cows that are well rounded, and I think she exemplifies that as well as any cow in the Holstein breed,” Tom Cull of Budjon Farms says about Subliminal.

Subliminal qualified for the award with her success during the 2021 show season, when she was named first place 150,000 Pound Cow and Grand Champion at the Midwest Spring National Show and second place 150,000 lb. Cow at World Dairy Expo. These impressive placings are just two of many showring accolades Subliminal achieved over the years.

During her award qualifying lactation, Subliminal produced 44,740 lbs. of milk, 1,921 (4.3%) fat, and 1,366 (3.1%) protein. In addition to her extreme production and type, her owners appreciate Subliminal’s reproductive power and longevity.

Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal-ETS will be recognized during Holstein Association USA’s 136th Annual Meeting at National Holstein Convention in Sioux Falls, S.D. this summer.