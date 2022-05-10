Dodge County man sustains serious injuries in tractor accident

TOWN OF CLYMAN – A 67-year-old Dodge County man sustained serious injuries following a farm accident at a Town of Clyman farm.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, rescue personnel responded to the report of a male subject who had been run over by a tractor at W6393 County J around noon.

Investigators say the man had been working on the tractor in a machine shed when the man started the tractor which had been in gear. The heavy farm machinery ran over the man before it crashed through the wall of the shed before striking a tree.

The man was transported from the scene via the Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit with severe injuries. No condition report was available.

Assisting at the scene was the CLR Fire Department and First Responders, Watertown Fire Department Paramedics, Juneau EMS, Dodge County Emergency Management and Flight for Life.