Wisconsin corn, soybeans and milk all see large increases from last year

Wisconsin State Farmer

The average price received by farmers for corn during March 2022 in Wisconsin was $6.34 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was 50 cents above the February price and $1.59 above March 2021.

The March 2022 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $15.20 per bushel, was 50 cents above the February price and $2.20 above the March 2021 price.

The March average oat price per bushel, at $5.39, was 83 cents below February but $2.24 above March 2021.

All hay prices in Wisconsin averaged $151.00 per ton in March. This was $2.00 below the February price and $7.00 below the March 2021 price. The March 2022 alfalfa hay price, at $161.00, was $1.00 above the previous month but $11.00 below March 2021. The average price received for other hay during March was $120.00 per ton. This was $9.00 below the February price but $3.00 above March last year.

The average price for milk was $25.30 per cwt, $1.30 above the February price and $7.60 above March 2021. Prices received for milk cows for dairy herd replacement averaged $1,710 per head as of April 1, 2022.