Wisconsin FFA Association to Host Annual State Convention

The Wisconsin Association of FFA will host the 93rd Annual Wisconsin State FFA Convention on June 13-16 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

According to a press release from the state's FFA association, they look forward to celebrating accomplishments of the organizations over 253 chapters and 20,000 members over the past academic year.

"We are ecstatic to welcome FFA members, advisors, and guests to the 93rd Wisconsin FFA Convention. Students and adults have embodied our state theme, 'The Time is Now,' and that's a cause for celebration. Between the historic achievements to be recognized, inspiring convention atmosphere, and sea of unified blue corduroy jackets, our Wisconsin FFA Convention is an event like no other!" said Ben Styer, Wisconsin State FFA President.

Cheryl Zimmerman, Wisconsin FFA Executive Director added, “The Wisconsin FFA Convention is an opportunity to celebrate students' achievement through Agricultural Education and FFA. Each year we are so excited to bring these students together along with their FFA advisors to provide an experience that connects them with chapters from across the state as well as sponsors, alumni and supporters. There are opportunities for competition, recognition and education all wrapped up in the week of convention so those in attendance leave re-energized as future leaders for the agricultural industry.”

Highlights for this year’s convention will include a keynote from National FFA Central Vice President Cortney Zimmerman, the Wisconsin State FFA Degree bestowed to over 300 FFA members, the announcement of the Wisconsin State Stars, recognition of award winners, competitions, workshops, and more. The 2022-2023 Officer Team will be announced on Wednesday evening. Additionally, the association will recognize sponsors, alumni, and supporters whose commitment to Agricultural Education makes instilling premier leadership, personal growth, and career success within its members possible.

For more information and highlights regarding the convention, be sure to follow the Wisconsin Association of FFA on Facebook and Instagram or visit the website at https://wisconsinaged.org.