Support farmers during May Beef month

As beef enthusiasts across the state dawn their aprons and click their grilling tongs, May Beef Month is a celebration of the farmers who are a crucial part of Wisconsin’s heritage, economy, and future.

Wisconsin has a robust beef industry, ranking ninth in the nation for the number of cattle and calves that call the Badger state home, 3.5 million total, as detailed in a recent press release from the Wisconsin Beef council. The value of those cattle and calves to the state is almost as much as Wisconsin’s soybeans, vegetables, melons, fruits, and nuts combined when comparing cash receipts, according to USDA statistics.

Whether it’s a ribeye steak on the grill or a chuck roast for the family, customers are choosing beef. In fact, per capita consumption of beef and veal is nearly 59 pounds a year. That equates to almost 236 quarter-pound burgers.

This May Beef Month, there are many ways to celebrate: