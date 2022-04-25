New online nutrient management education curriculum offered

The Nutrient & Pest Management (NPM) Program, at UW-Madison's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences recently announced the release of a new, online, self-paced Nutrient Management Farmer Education (NMFE) Curriculum.

Since its original release in 1999, the NMFE Curriculum has been an evolving collection of instructional tools for educating farmers (and others) on improved nutrient management practices. The goal is to involve farmers in the design of their own nutrient management plans. The traditional version of the curriculum had been sent out on a flash drive loaded with PowerPoint presentations and additional resources.

According to Scott Sturgul, Nutrient Management Specialist & Outreach Program Manager, "This year marks the release of a new platform and updated content for the NMFE Curriculum. This newly revised format is provided in an online, video-based instruction version that allows for self-paced learning by individual users."

The new curriculum is available at: https://nmfe.webhosting.cals.wisc.edu/. Sturgul encourages users to allow a few minutes for the initial download, as it is a very large and comprehensive interactive file.

Content of the digital curriculum is displayed in a modular format. Each module deals with a specific component of a nutrient management plan and features multiple, short, instructive videos along with linked resources.

The NMFE Curriculum will be periodically revised and updated with new materials as warranted.

"We are excited to provide this new educational format and hope this effort continues to improve the nutrient management planning process for Wisconsin farmers," Sturgul said. "We will continue to make improvements over time, in order to keep the content as current as possible."

For more information visit: https://ipcm.wisc.edu/npm/nutrient/. Or to access the curriculum directly visit https://nmfe.webhosting.cals.wisc.edu/.

Support for this project was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection (WDATCP) and the Wisconsin Dairy Innovation Hub.