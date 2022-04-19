Championship cheese auction tops $333,000 in record-breaking year.

Wisconsin State Farmer

Gold medal-winning cheeses from the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest brought in bids totaling $333,125 thanks to enthusiastic dairy processors, marketers, and suppliers at this year's Chr. Hansen Championship Cheese Auction, held April 13 at CheeseExpo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Funds from the sale of the 86 cheeses will help support the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s (WCMA) industry education and scholarship programs, as well as the World and U.S. Championship Cheese Contests and university dairy training centers.

“This year’s record-breaking Auction reflects the generosity and forward thinking of the dairy processing industry,” said WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer in a news release. “We’re grateful to this year’s bidders and honored to provide opportunities for the growth and advancement of the industry’s most valuable asset: its people.”

Since the auction began 25 years ago, monies have supported WCMA’s Mike Dean and Cheese Industry Supplier Student Scholarships, helped fund popular WCMA training workshops, and fueled donations to infrastructure projects at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and South Dakota State University.

WCMA officials say the organization has invested $1.3 million in the next generation of the dairy processing industry.