"A Life on the Farm" documentary debuts at Milwaukee Film Festival

A new feature-length film focusing on farm life in rural England will make it's International debut at the Milwaukee Film Festival Sunday, April 24 and Sunday April 30, 2022.

'A Life on the Farm', directed by Milwaukee resident Oscar Harding, and produced by Sonderbar Pictures, is a documentary that delves into the world of Charles Carson, a retired agricultural engineering professor that returns to his home in rural Somerset England, to care for his ailing parents and run the family farm.

As pressures of isolation, care-giving and grief bore down on Carson, he turned to photography and filmmaking for an outlet. He captured the realities of farm life in unconventional ways including cows calving, as well as a cat funeral, skeletons riding tractors and concerts with his own homemade instruments.

Harding says Carson's eccentric work was recognized in national competitions and became a staple in his local community as he distributed his works to neighbors (sometimes against their will).

One such neighbor was director Oscar Harding’s grandfather, and upon his grandfather's passing, among his possessions Oscar discovered the original full-length video Carson created called ‘Life on the Farm’.

Harding was fascinated with the film's humor, creativity and uniqueness. This led Harding down a path of exploring the quirky neighbor and his approach to rural life

"It was the most extraordinary content I'd ever seen," Harding says. "It really piqued my (and my production partners') interest. We started doing some investigating into Charles' life through those who knew him best, and began sharing some of his content on the Internet. It really started gaining a cult-like following online, which is something that he always had wanted – a larger audience."

As the old man's work gained in popularity, Harding decided to bring Carson's life and work to the big screen. The 75-minute documentary – Harding's directorial debut – examines Carson’s feature-length film, his other creative pursuits and the farmer/showman himself.

Harding says that one of the intended themes for the movie was capturing the "old-school" farming concepts in the United Kingdom, now dying out due to newer technologies. Harding adds, "We also have a psychologist in the film that specializes in rural mental health. We learned a lot about the unique pressures of trying to keep the family farm afloat while also caring for family members."

"The psychologist explains how all of these stresses can take a toll on mental health, so Charles found a creative outlet in filmmaking and cinematography," Harding said. "He was making films because he enjoyed it and wanted to share that passion with community members that he knew and loved. He had great ambition, but not the technology and resources behind him that filmmakers do today. I hope 'A Life on the Farm' is inspiring to other amateur filmmakers that are doing it because they love it."

According to Harding, the documentary took over three years to produce. Half of the movie was produced in the United States and the other half in the United Kingdom. A considerable amount of footage was shot in Milwaukee and the surrounding area – home to the editor and many crew members – as well as Tomahawk, Wisconsin. Other shooting locations include Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Los Angeles and New York.

"I admire the humor and humanity in his home movies," said Harding. "You learn to laugh with him and appreciate his artwork."

The director hopes that viewers can connect Charles' eccentricities to someone they might know in their own community.

"At first glance he's a rather odd character you might find in any small town," Harding said. "However, he had spent 30 years teaching at Kirkley Hall in northern England, one of the most prestigious agricultural institutes in the UK. He was simply creating this quirky content out of frustration over his isolation."

Harding says the entire team is honored that the film is debuting in Milwaukee, the city he's called home for years now.

Show times are Sunday April 24 at 9:30 p.m. at the Times Cinema in Wauwatosa and Saturday, April 30 at 9:30 p.m. at the Oriental Theatre (Lubar Cinema) in Milwaukee. There will also be a post screening question and answer session with the director. For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit the Milwaukee Film Festival website at https://mkefilm.org/events/a-life-on-the-farm.