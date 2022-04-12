Quartet of Wisconsin dairy youth named DJM semifinalists

Wisconsin State Farmer

Four Wisconsin youth are among a dozen semifinalists who are vying for the highest honor bestowed on members of the National Junior Holstein Association.

Holstein Association USA’s 2022 Distinguished Junior Member (DJM) award recognizes youth ages 17-21, for their commitment to the Holstein breed and involvement in a variety of agriculture related activities.

2022 Distinguished Junior Member Semifinalists from the Badger state include: Elise Bleck, Glenbeulah; Matthew Gunst, Hartford; Hannah Hockerman, Westfield; and Brian 'Mac' McCullough, Juda.

Other semifinalists include: Jill Allen and Ryan Allen of Maryland; Regan Demmer, Iowa; Payton Erbsen, Illinois; Jasenko Gavranovic, Minnesota; Hannah Houseknecht and Jonathan McGee, Clearfield, Pennsylvania; and Blake Wright, Missouri.

The twelve young adults were selected as semifinalists based on their firsthand working knowledge of the dairy industry and participation in Holstein, dairy, and other activities. The application process includes a resume, story of Junior Holstein work, essay questions, video elements, and more. Established in 1922, the DJM contest is the longest running Holstein youth program.

The DJM semifinalists will be interviewed at the National Holstein Convention being held June 27 to July 1, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D.. Six DJM finalists will be announced during the Junior Awards Banquet on Friday, July 1.

Young DJM Finalists

A pair of Wisconsin youth were among eight Junior Holstein members that were selected for Holstein Association USA’s annual Young Distinguished Junior Member (YDJM) competition.

The Young Distinguished Junior Member award is the highest honor given to members of the National Junior Holstein Association, ages 9 to 16. Wisconsin members include: Elizabeth Gunst, Hartford and Logan Harbaugh, Marion.

The YDJM finalists will be honored during the Junior Awards Banquet at the National Holstein Convention.