DATCP says Chlorpyrifos use on crops discontinued

DATCP

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds farmers and agrichemical retailers to discontinue the use and sale of chlorpyrifos on food and feed crops.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revoked all food and feed tolerances for the active insecticide ingredient called chlorpyrifos, which bans the use of the ingredient on food and feed crops. The last acceptable application date was Feb. 27, 2022 with chlorpyrifos tolerances expiring on Feb. 28, 2022.

Crops that received an application of chlorpyrifos after the expiration date are considered adulterated and cannot legally be sold or used as food or feed. Food or feed that contain chlorpyrifos residue due to applications made before Feb. 28, 2022 will not be considered adulterated as long as it can be proven that the residue is a result of an application made prior to expiration date.

As a restricted use pesticide, producers are required to maintain application records of chlorpyrifos. This documentation can be used to show that lawful application occurred before February 28, 2022.

Non-agricultural uses of chlorpyrifos for golf course turf, industrial sites, non-food greenhouse and nursery production, sod farms, Christmas tree farms, and wood products are not affected by this rule.