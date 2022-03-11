World of Cheese short course slated for April 26-29, 2022

Registration is now open for the Center for Dairy Research’s World of Cheese From Pasture to Plate Short Course. This educational program will take place April 26-29 in Babcock Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

World of Cheese from Pasture to Plate is a five-day, hands-on short course aimed at educating retailers, culinary professionals, end users, brokers, distributors, retailers, and marketers, in the art and science of cheesemaking. The course offers lectures covering cheesemaking, cheese handling and display, packaging fundamentals, cheese economics, basics of cheese grading and evaluation, and more.

The hands-on sessions include cheesemaking, a grading lab, plant tours and cheese functionality demonstrations. The course is intended for culinary professionals, end users, brokers, distributors, retailers and marketers. World of Cheese is designed to give non-cheesemakers a broad knowledge of the cheesemaking process while emphasizing the uniqueness of cheese products. This course is designed as a survey course for participants and is not designed to address technical research issues.

For example, participants will tour a dairy farm and cheese plants to see how milk is produced and cheese is manufactured. In addition, attendees will learn basics of taste testing of cheese varieties, common cheese defects, their causes, and prevention, as well as basic overall economics of milk processing and cheese manufacturing.

For more information or to register please visit: https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/short-courses/world-of-cheese-from-pasture-to-plate-in-person. Or you can contact the Center for Dairy Research 1605 Linden Drive Madison, WI 53706 Phone: 608-262-5970 Email: communications@cdr.wisc.eduz. The registration deadline for World of Cheese Short Course is April 11, 2022.

