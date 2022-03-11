Silent Auction to benefit Dairy’s Foundation

Wisconsin State Farmer

Professional Dairy Producers Foundation (PDPF), also known as Dairy’s Foundation, will host its annual public silent auction at the 2022 Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) Business Conference, March 16-17, 2022, at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Funds raised from the event will directly support the foundation’s work to create new and sustainable dairy leadership resources and educational programs.

“With numerous unique items, the excitement is building for the 2022 silent auction,” said Russ Warmka, Silent Auction Chair and dairy producer from Fox Lake, Wis. “We appreciate all of the generous donations from individuals and organizations in the dairy community, and look forward to investing the raised funds into learning opportunities for our dairy community and the public.”

The auction will include a wide variety of items ranging from sporting event tickets to artwork and household items and numerous gift baskets featuring Wisconsin cheeses and more. Several “ag experiences” will be available for bid, including tasting room tours at a cheese factory and bourbon distillery. Follow “Dairy’s Foundation” on Facebook for sneak previews of auction items.

Auction items will be on display and bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, until 1:10 p.m., Thursday, March 17.

Dairy’s Foundation funds educational programs and initiatives that are consistent with its strategic direction set by dairy producers. The foundation’s support is focused in three key areas: raising up the next generation of professional dairy producers, growing and maintaining public trust in our people and products, and building the skills of our dairy producers.