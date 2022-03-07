Wisconsin to host National Dairy Challenge milestone anniversary

Wisconsin State Farmer

The North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge (NAIDC) and Dairy Challenge Academy is coming to Northeast Wisconsin on March 30-April 2, 2021. More than 200 students from 36 colleges across the U.S. will put their knowledge to work by evaluating a dairy operation and developing recommendations.

The NAIDC committee will showcase local dairy operations in Northeast Wisconsin. Participants will tour Wayside Dairy in Greenleaf, the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc and Majestic Crossing Dairy in Sheboygan Falls. Students will also participate in a a tailgate experience at Lambeau Field.

UW-Madison Dairy Management faculty associate and NAIDC Program Committee, Ted Halbach is pleased that the event is back in Wisconsin for its 20th anniversary.“ The Dairy Challenge gives both producers and industry professionals in the area a chance to ‘grow the next generation’ by becoming involved in volunteer roles such as contest officials, student mentors and sponsors."

The mission of Dairy Challenge is to develop tomorrow’s dairy leaders to foster a sustainable future by providing education, communication and networking among students, producers, and agribusiness and university personnel. Over its 20-year national history, Dairy Challenge has helped prepare students for careers as farm owners and managers, consultants, researchers, veterinarians or other dairy professionals.

Contest participants will evaluate an operating dairy farm, analyze farm data and ask questions of farm owners. Each team then develops recommendations which will be presented to the farm owners and a panel of judges. Students will also participate in educational and networking activities such as farm tours, research presentations and agribusiness interaction in a career fair.

For more information on the Dairy Challenge, visit their website at www.dairychallenge.org.