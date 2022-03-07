PDPW business conference offers bold ideas that yield big results

Wisconsin State Farmer

Looking for some bold ideas that will bring big results for your dairy operation? Then plan on joining a host of speakers presenting educational sessions and workshops at the 2022 PDPW Business Conference, March 16-17, 2022 at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

The two-day event brings together thousands of dairy farmers and agribusiness people from around the world. With 70 percent of attendees representing dairy farm owners and managers, attendees will have the opportunity to network with the movers and shakers in dairying, in addition to representatives from food companies, marketers, distributors and other food system professionals that rely on the continuous improvement and viability of a strong dairy sector.

Those attending this year's in-person conference will soak in insights from over 50 of the best and brightest leaders in the industry who will share the most advanced ideas, latest technologies and management practices available.

Whether you're the owner of the dairy, work in human resources or represent your team of employees, the conference has something for everything with dozens of educational sessions that range from carbon markets and regenerative agriculture to animal welfare and farm transitions.

Information shared during the conference will help farmers to discover new leadership paradigms; cultivate team building and elevate internal and external communications; strengthen your business strategy; and amplify your herd production, health, performance and beyond.

The opening keynote session on Wed., March 16, features a group of thought leaders and that will open your eyes to current trends and opportunities with renewable energies. Panelists include: Bruce Vincent is a third-generation logger from Libby,

MT.; Dr. Frank Mitloehner, PhD, is a Professor and Air Quality

Extension Specialist, Dept. of Animal Science at the University of California-Davis; Dr. Richard Kyte, Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.; and Tom Thibodeau is the Viterbo University’s Distinguished Professor and Servant Leadership and the Director of

Viterbo’s Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program.

The second keynote session on Thurs., March 17, will spotlight a trio of panelists, Charlie Arnot is CEO of the Center for Food Integrity, Dr. Marin Bozic, Assistant Professor at University of Minnesota's Applied Economics and Eric Snodgrass, principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, will empower attendees with an update on food trends and supply-chain disruptions, analyses of markets and business trends, and a look at weather patterns that will surely play a role in the mix.

Producer panels will offer helpful insights on several topics. Dairy farmers Janet Clark, Vision Aire Farm, Eldorado, Wis., and Chris Pollock, Pollack-Vu Dairy, Ripon will share helpful insights of the the good, the bad and the ugly of balancing family, business and family in the business during the "Life balance: fact or fiction?" session. They will be joined by Kurt Olson; dairy account manager, Zinpro Corporation.

Randy Ebert, a sixth-generation farmer and owner of Ebert Enterprises of Algoma, Wis., will be joined by two other producers Jason Mauck of Gaston, Ind. and Walt Moore of West Grove, PA, as they share how they are increasing biodiversity, improving soil health, protecting waters at the same time as supporting high-yielding livestock and growing businesses during the "Digging Regenerative Ag" session.

With four educational tracks available in animal care, food safety, farm management (business, financial, human resources, next generation and social license (consumer trust, environment, policy) there is something for everyone. Deepen your understanding in a specific discipline, trend or technology, or advance in multiple areas.

Youth are the future of the dairy industry and the PDPW Business Conference will also feature leadership development sessions for teens 15 to 18 years old. During Future of Success, they will participate in four fast-paced sessions with their peers and coach and trainer Hans Gochenaur.

Business conference sessions will be simultaneously translated for attendees whose native language is Spanish.

To learn more visit https://pdpw.org/businessconference/ or to register visit https://bit.ly/35wTIUz