Students celebrate agriculture and leadership around the country

National FFA Organization

Agriculture is part of our daily lives—from the food we eat to the clothes we wear. This week, more than 735,000 FFA members across the country will share the story of agriculture as part of National FFA Week.

Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by encouraging members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, our future food suppliers, our future innovators and so much more.

Whether through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the National FFA Organization’s role in developing agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.

National FFA Week always runs from Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday. This year, the week kicks off on Feb. 19 and culminates on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, recognizing Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more.

“National FFA Week is an important week for members across the country, as not only do we celebrate the organization, but we share the message of FFA and agriculture,” said National FFA Advisor Dr. James Woodard. “During this week, FFA chapters across the country celebrate agriculture while thanking their supporters – whether it be their local alumni chapters, ag advisors or local businesses who support them. Today, FFA and agricultural education continue to play a key role in not only developing the next generation of leaders but also developing those who will be filling the ever-growing need in the talent pipeline.”

National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students and their communities. During FFA Week, chapters also give back to their communities through various service projects.

The six national FFA officers will connect with chapters across the country throughout the week – delivering keynotes, greetings, workshops and more!

President Cole Baerlocher will visit FFA members in Illinois and North Dakota. Secretary Jackson Sylvester will visit with FFA members in Arizona and New Mexico. Central Region Vice President Cortney Zimmerman will visit FFA members in New Jersey and New Hampshire.

Eastern Region Vice President Mallory White will visit with FFA members in Pennsylvania and Ohio, Western Region Vice President Josiah Cruikshank will visit with FFA members in Montana and Nebraska. Southern Region Vice President Erik Robinson will visit with FFA members in Oklahoma and Kansas and have virtual visits with chapters in Maryland and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

National FFA Week is also a time for alumni and supporters to advocate for agricultural education and FFA. Alumni and Supporters will celebrate Alumni Day on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and on Thursday, Feb. 24, the National FFA Foundation will celebrate Give FFA Day, a 24-hour campaign encouraging the public to support various needs impacting FFA members. If interested in giving, one can visit FFA.org/GiveFFADay. Friday, Feb. 25, all FFA members and supporters are encouraged to wear blue and show their FFA pride!

National FFA Week will be featured on social media as well. Follow the #FFAweek hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and don’t miss @NationalFFA Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat posts.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.