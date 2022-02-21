Extension Farm Management webinars to address transition planning

Wisconsin State Farmer

Intentional conversations around farm succession and developing future plans for the farm provides a better chance of transition success. University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will provide resources during the webinars to assist families in transition discussions and planning for the future.

Farm Management Fridays webinars are a part of Extension’s Farm Ready Research winter programming for farmers and ag professionals to improve business profitability and lifestyles through informed decision-making. The webinars are free but pre-registration is required to allow access to the session. To register visit go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch.

"The hardest part about planning is starting one. The Cultivating Your Farm’s Future Workbook will aid you in conversations around farm succession and give you a jumpstart in creating a robust plan," said Kaitlyn Davis, La Crosse County Extension Agriculture Educator in a news release.

March topics

March 4, 2022: Cultivating Your Farm’s Future 2.0 – A workbook for Farm Succession in Wisconsin. This webinar will serve as an introduction and guide to using the Extension farm succession workbook. Presenters will dive into changes and updates made to the book, how to utilize it, and where you can find it. The workbook was developed as a companion to the various farm succession and transition planning programs by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.

March 18, 2022: Who’s the Boss? The Transfer of Management on the Farm. This webinar explores the challenges and opportunities associated with the transfer of management from one generation to the next. Discussion will include beginning the conversation, identifying what factors might impede on the transfer of management, and creating a timeline for when and how management could change hands.

Farm Ready Research webinars continue until May 2022.