Learn how to respond in crashes involving livestock

An on-line training course for responding to traffic crashes involving livestock will be held this spring for emergency workers responding to accident scenes.

The Madison Division of Extension’s online training course, Planning Livestock Emergency Transport Response (PELTR) is now taking registrations. The course is intended for first responders, including fire/EMS/law enforcement/State Patrol, county highway department and emergency management, public health, and safety communicators.

Governmental administrators, veterinarians, and those experienced in handling livestock who may provide planning assistance to roadside incidents involving transported livestock are also invited.

The goal is for participants to share the information within their organization/ departments to develop and improve their “toolbox” for responding to livestock transportation crashes. Topics addressed in the course include livestock behavior in times of stress, animal handling, movement and containment, extrication from trailers, biosecurity issues, euthanasia decision-making process, and handling mortalities.

This is a self-paced online course (UW-Madison Canvas) with a one half-day hands-on session that includes a meal. The cost of the course is $50. Registered participants will receive a hard copy manual and participate in discussions with their peers.

The virtual course begins on April 1 with the participants choosing to attend one of three in-person locations. Each in-person session begins with check-in at 4:30 pm on the following dates and locations: May 18, Altoona; May 19, Sparta; and May 25, Wausau.

The in-person session will include a review of coursework, tabletop scene exercises, and livestock trailer demonstrations. Emergency response personnel will be awarded 8 CE Units for completing this course.

Register & Pay Online at: http://bit.ly/PELTR the deadline to enroll is March 23, 2022. For more information, contact Heather Schlesser, Marathon County Ag Educator, heather.schlesser@wisc.edu 715-261-1230 x 3