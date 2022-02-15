Culver's celebrates National FFA Week with essay contest

Wisconsin State Farmer

Since its founding in 1984, Culver’s has passionately advocated for the importance of agriculture in providing ingredients for great food and in creating a better world. As National FFA Week (Feb 19-26) approaches, the national restaurant chain is celebrating its relationship with the organization of future agriculture leaders by launching its eighth annual FFA Essay Contest.

Culver’s longstanding relationship with FFA is part of its Thank You Farmers® Project, an initiative that aims to celebrate and advocate for the role of farming in creating a more resilient and sustainable world.

“We know how important it is to promote the impact of agriculture in the world, and FFA members are among the young leaders working toward that mission,” said Alison Demmer, Culver’s marketing specialist and former Wisconsin FFA president. “The Essay Contest gives them an opportunity to continue exploring their passion and use their voice to share the importance of agriculture in the world while also trying to earn money for their FFA chapter.”

Three winners will be selected, earning prizes of $7,500, $5,000 and $2,500 for their FFA chapters to pursue additional educational projects and initiatives. Culver’s has awarded over $100,000 in prizes to contest finalists since 2015.

In addition to the option of writing an essay, participants will again have the opportunity to enter a video submission for the contest.

This year’s prompt is: Agriculture impacts the world in so many ways. Share three ways the industry is making a positive difference that you want people to know about.

Written essays (1,000 words or less) and videos (five minutes or less) will be accepted at culvers.com/essaycontest until the deadline of April 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. CT. Students must be active members of their FFA chapter for the 2022-23 academic year in order to be eligible.