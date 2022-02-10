Agencies: Avian flu found in birds at Indiana turkey farm

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – State veterinarians who have been monitoring cases of bird flu found in wild birds in other parts of the United States and Canada predicted it wasn't a matter of if the disease hits commercial flocks but when.

That prognosis played out this week as federal and state agencies confirmed that a strain of avian flu that can cause high mortality rates among birds had been confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana.

The United States Department of Agriculture said its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza at the farm in Dubois County.

State officials have quarantined the farm and its 29,000 turkeys are being euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease, said Denise Derrer Spears, a spokeswoman for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.

The USDA said turkeys from the affected farm will not enter the food supply and issued a reminder that poultry and eggs should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees to kill bacteria and viruses.

The agency said avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S.

The USDA said turkey infections are the first confirmation of highly pathogenic bird flu in commercial poultry in the U.S. since 2020.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said samples from the farm were analyzed at the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University after about 100 turkeys died.

The state agency said the farm is under quarantine and that state officials are working with the poultry producers statewide to increase monitoring of flocks.

A January 2016 outbreak of bird flu in Dubois County affected 11 poultry farms, resulting in the loss of more than 400,000 birds, the State Board of Animal Health said.

Indiana ranks third nationally in turkey production, first in duck production, second in production of table eggs and egg-laying chickens, and is a significant producer of broiler chickens, the state agency said. Indiana's poultry industry employs more than 14,000 Hoosiers and is valued at $2.5 billion annually.

A state veterinarian for Minnesota says it's an early warning for producers in Minnesota ahead of the spring waterfowl migration.

"With the number of detections that they're picking up in essentially healthy wild birds, we know that it's circulating and that it's going to be present in those populations," said Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian Shauna Voss.

According to the state Agriculture Department, Minnesota has about 550 commercial turkey operations and more than 3,000 poultry farms.

In a 2015 outbreak of avian influenza, 110 Minnesota farms were affected. About 9 million birds in Minnesota and 50 million across the country where killed by the virus, or euthanized in an effort to slow the spread of the disease, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Wisconsin turkey and poultry producers were also impacted by the unprecedented avian influenza epidemic in 2015.

The outbreak was concentrated in several Midwestern states, with Wisconsin seeing infections in several counties that are home to major turkey and chicken operations, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

Both federal and state government agencies worked in tandem with poultry farmers to halt and prevent further spread of the disease, resulting in the destruction of more than 1.9 million birds in the state.

The epidemic was a serious agricultural challenge for the nation, driving up egg prices and spurring officials and poultry producers to strengthen biosecurity measures intended to limit the spread and impact of animal diseases.

Colleen Kottke of the Wisconsin State Farmer and Wisconsin Public Radio contributed to this report