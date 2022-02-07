Growing future leaders through Give FFA Day

National FFA Organization

Individuals across the country can make a difference in the lives of the more than 735,000 FFA members by participating in Give FFA Day.

For the seventh year, during National FFA Week, individuals will have an opportunity to step up and support FFA and agricultural education through Give FFA Day on Thursday, Feb. 24. Funds raised support various programs on local, state and national levels. During the 24 hours of giving, donors will have options to donate to the state FFA associations of their choice and National FFA.

This month, we will celebrate FFA, advisors and members, as part of National FFA Week. One key part of the week is celebrating the organization by giving back, during Give FFA Day.

For more than 90 years, the National FFA Organization has strived to make a difference in students’ lives. Donations help FFA grow the next generation of leaders. Through FFA, students can find their path to success.

With a membership of more than 735,000, there is a need for sustained funding to provide valuable programs, events, skills training and more; through generous supporters like those on Give FFA Day, FFA members can thrive. “FFA is like one big ohana [family], and it’s amazing that you can share your passions in agriculture with people across the country,” stated Kayla Nguyen, a Waipahu Intermediate FFA member.

This year, the organization has a goal of achieving 1,600 donors during the 24 hours of Give FFA Day. FFA hopes to achieve this by challenging everyone to contribute throughout the day.

Thanks to the generous support of Carhartt and Successful Farming, along with American Family Insurance, Bayer and John Deere, donations to FFA on Give FFA Day can unlock a matching donation to National FFA. Matching details will be announced throughout the day.

“Donors at every level ensure we continue to grow the future leaders of agriculture and the world,” said Kimberly Coveney, annual fund manager of the National FFA Foundation. “Give FFA Day is an opportunity for each FFA supporter to magnify their impact on the lives of young people when they join other donors across the country. Every gift makes a difference.”

To prepare for Give FFA day, visit FFA.org/GiveFFADay. See how you can give back to the organization and encourage others to do the same.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.