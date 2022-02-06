Former QB and Wisconsin native Tony Romo is beef spokesman

Wisconsin State Farmer

Best known as a playmaker for the Dallas Cowboys and now calling plays as an NFL commentator, Tony Romo is stepping into a new role.

The iconic Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand announced a new partnership with the celebrity athlete and former football star at the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention. The partnership, which will last one year and tap into Romo’s vast fanbase, will promote all things beef – from beef nutrition, to how beef is raised, and of course beef’s great taste.

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner is funded by the Beef Checkoff and managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff.

“Kicking off this partnership in early 2022 is the perfect time to gear up for summer nutrition and grilling, spending time with friends and family and of course, tailgating,” said Sarah Reece, Senior Executive Director of Brand Marketing. “From his nutrition expertise to his love of beef and family, Romo is the perfect spokesperson for the brand.”

Romo, who grew up in Burlington, Wis., before attending Eastern Illinois University and playing 14 seasons with the Cowboys says he's excited to be the new spokesperson.

“Me, my wife and the kids eat beef all the time and I think we’re going to eat it even more if that’s even possible at this point. Hearty and sustainable beef is my new team,” said Romo.

In addition to the general consumer appeal associated with celebrity spokespeople, Romo will be featured promoting beef in photo and video advertisements on digital and traditional media platforms. Additionally, social media content will be developed for organic and promoted posts across the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. social channels and on Romo’s personal pages.