Herschleb tapped as World Dairy Expo's new general manager

Wisconsin State Farmer

Former Badger Dairy Club member Laura Herschleb has been tapped as the new general manager for World Dairy Expo. She will step into her new role on Feb. 28, 2022. She succeeds retiring general manager Scott Bentley.

As head of the world class event, Herschleb will provide leadership, vision and strategic oversight to the organization.

“Laura has the experience and perspective to truly know the challenges that are in front of us, and the commitment and vision to lead us into the future,” said WDE Board President Bill Hageman. “Even more importantly, Laura has the passion to engage the World Dairy Expo family to seek continuous improvements and capitalize on opportunities.”

Herschleb has a true zeal for World Dairy Expo and all that it represents along with a rich history with the organization.

As a former member of the Badger Dairy Club, Herschleb spent five years as the Dairy Cattle Show Manager in the late 2000s, and in 2018 returned to the team as the Marketing Manager.

Most recently, she has shared her enthusiasm for Expo while assisting with projects related to education initiatives, attendee services and the trade show. The DeForest resident has also held roles in the agriculture industry with Alltech and Compeer Financial.

“It is an immense honor to be selected as General Manager for the meeting place of the global dairy industry,” Herschleb said in a news release. “I look forward to working with the staff, the Board of Directors, committees, exhibitors and stakeholders to host the event this year and for years to come.”

This year's event, which will mark its 55th year, will be held Oct. 2-7, 2022, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.