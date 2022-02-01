Livestock owners reminded to renew premises registration

DATCP

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), in partnership with the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium (WLIC), will begin sending more than 60,000 premises renewals to the state’s livestock owners.

State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and current registrants must renew their premises registration by July 31.

Livestock includes: Cattle and other bovine animals; swine; poultry; sheep; goats; horses and other equine animals; farm-raised deer and other cervids; gamebirds including pheasants, quail, wild turkeys, migrating waterfowl, pigeons, and exotic birds raised in captivity; bison; llamas and other camelids; ratites such as emus and ostriches; and farm-raised fish.

Registrants can contact WLIC to renew prior to July 31 and do not have to wait until they receive a letter. Livestock owners must register their premises regardless of the number of animals they keep; there is no cost to register. DATCP uses the information to rapidly respond to animal disease outbreaks to protect animal health, the food supply, public safety, and Wisconsin’s agriculture economy.

Examples of locations that require registration include: Farms and hobby farms; Backyard poultry flocks; Veterinary clinics with large animal hospital facilities; Stables; Livestock exhibitions, markets, and feedlots; Dealers and haulers that keep livestock on their property; Slaughter, rendering, and dead animal facilities;Any other location where livestock is kept or congregated.

Registration renewal is required every three years. Current registrants can renew their premises registration – or, as required, report that they no longer house livestock – by reviewing the information on the renewal form and returning the application to WLIC.

Registering or Renewing a Premises

Those who need to register a new location can find more information at DATCP’s website. Failing to register a premises can result in fines and ineligibility for state indemnity payments if animals are condemned due to disease exposure.

Livestock owners can register new premises or renew previous registrations by:

Visiting https://wiid.org/premises-registration-renewal/

Calling WLIC at (888) 808-1910

Downloading and mailing a paper application or returning the renewal form

Emailing WLIC at info@wiid.org

Registrants will receive confirmation once their registration or renewal is processed. Premises ID numbers may be required by certain municipalities, organizations, and/or fairs.