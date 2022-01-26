UW-Platteville dairy judging team wins big in Texas

Kristie Reynolds

UW Platteville

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Dairy Judging Team traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Intercollegiate Dairy Judging Contest, held on Jan. 16, where they took home top honors. The team consisted of four seniors: Emma Buss, Brianna Miesen, Brooklynn Hollis and Maddy Gwidt.

“Dairy judging has opened so many doors and opportunities to make new friends and connections in the dairy industry,” said Buss, a Belmont, Wisconsin native, double majoring in agribusiness and dairy science. “Dairy judging has been a highlight of my collegiate career. It’s sad that it’s over, but I feel very blessed to have ended it on a high note.”

There were 12 teams and 42 individuals at the contest. UW-Platteville finished first overall and first place in all three dairy breeds – Holstein, Brown Swiss and Jersey – making the team the winners of every breed and the entire contest.

"I have had the pleasure of working with these four young ladies over the past four years,” said Dairy Enterprise Manager and Coach of the Dairy Judging Team Cory Weigel. “This was their last collegiate dairy judging contest, and they went out on top.”

"I have been given so many opportunities to meet new people, make connections, travel and grow as a person, all while being a part of a team that is as passionate about the dairy industry as I am,” said Miesen, also a Belmont, Wisconsin native, double majoring in agribusiness and dairy science. “While it is bittersweet that my judging career is over, I feel extremely lucky for everything that it gave me and for all of those who helped me be successful in this endeavor."

Buss was first individual of the contest, Gwidt was second, Miesen was third and Hollis was sixth.

“Their hard work and dedication to dairy judging has really paid off,” said Weigel. “I have never been to a contest that was so dominated by one team. I'm very proud of them and their hard work."

“As a transfer student, I'm very grateful for the opportunities within the Dairy Science program at UW-Platteville,” said Hollis, a German Valley, Illinois native, double majoring in agribusiness and dairy science. “I highly encourage other students to be involved in competitive teams and the Pioneer Dairy Club. I am grateful for the memories made practicing and traveling with this team and Cory."