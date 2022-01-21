Equity to hold annual District Meetings in-person

Wisconsin State Farmer

Equity Livestock, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, will be hosting its in-person annual district meetings in March for its 10 locations.

The meeting agenda will also include information about Equity’s operations and financial status, a review of the past year, and marketing tips from local market managers.

“Equity’s 100th Anniversary marks a milestone of the cooperative’s value to producers and the commitment we have in serving our members,” says Curt Larson, President/CEO. “Our unchanging cooperative principles are what truly leads and makes us different, and we remain committed to serving our members and strengthening the cooperative movement by working together with committees, organizations and lobbying groups at the state and national levels.”

The cooperative will hold eight regional board of director elections for eight of its district’s. Registration begins at 11 a.m. for the five lunch meetings, and at 7 p.m. for the five evening meetings.

* District II – Lomira , Thurs., March 10, 7 p.m. Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr., Fond du Lac

, Thurs., March 10, 7 p.m. Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr., Fond du Lac District IV – Bonduel , Fri., March 11, 11 a.m. The Gathering, 2600 E. Richmond St., Shawano

, Fri., March 11, 11 a.m. The Gathering, 2600 E. Richmond St., Shawano * District VI – Altoona/Barron , Monday, March 14, at 11 a.m. The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Avenue, Eau Claire

, Monday, March 14, at 11 a.m. The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Avenue, Eau Claire District VII – Sparta , Mon., March 14, 7 p.m. Club 16, 1615 W Wisconsin St., Sparta

, Mon., March 14, 7 p.m. Club 16, 1615 W Wisconsin St., Sparta *District VIII – Monroe , Tues., March 15, 11 a.m. Ludlow Mansion, 1421 Mansion Drive, Monroe

, Tues., March 15, 11 a.m. Ludlow Mansion, 1421 Mansion Drive, Monroe *District I – Arlington/Johnson Creek , Tues., March 15, 7 p.m. Plattdeutscher Hall, 115 S 2nd St., Watertown

, Tues., March 15, 7 p.m. Plattdeutscher Hall, 115 S 2nd St., Watertown *District X – Waukon, IA , Wed., March 16, 11 a.m. Old Rossville Store, 851 Volney Rd, Waukon, IA

, Wed., March 16, 11 a.m. Old Rossville Store, 851 Volney Rd, Waukon, IA *District IX – Richland Center, Wed., March 16, 7 p.m. The Phoenix Center, 100 S Orange St., Richland Center

Wed., March 16, 7 p.m. The Phoenix Center, 100 S Orange St., Richland Center *District III – Reedsville , Thurs., March 17, at 7 p.m. Cobblestone Creek Supper Club, 740 W Ryan Street, Brillion

, Thurs., March 17, at 7 p.m. Cobblestone Creek Supper Club, 740 W Ryan Street, Brillion *District V – Stratford, Fri., March 18, at 11 a.m. Country Aire, 118600 County Rd P, Stratford.

* election districts