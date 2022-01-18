Animal Sciences education series announced for 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

A four-part series presented online that delves into several topics of animal science education is being offered in connection with the University of Wisconsin Madison Animal & Dairy Sciences Department, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and Division of Extension.

The Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program (WYLP) will offer will offer virtual education programs beginning Feb.10 featuring relevant topics for both youth and adults.

The programs will take place on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m.. The session will be followed by an interactive question and answer period. The link for the session will be emailed after participants register online by visiting https://go.wisc.edu/tnq61h.

The webpage will also provide details about each presentation as well as a link to the educational verification form. Upon completion of the session, youth are advised to turn forms into county fair and/or livestock committee members to verify participation. These activities can serve as “county educational requirements”.

Bernadette O'Rourke, Extension youth livestock specialist, says the sessions will provide awareness and knowledge of animal agriculture in the following challenge areas:

Feb.10 : Grand Challenge: Precision Agriculture

: Grand Challenge: Precision Agriculture March 10 : Grand Challenge: Food Safety Pork Carcass Evaluation, Fabrication and Cooking with Pork

: Grand Challenge: Food Safety Pork Carcass Evaluation, Fabrication and Cooking with Pork April 14 : Grand Challenge: Land and Water

: Grand Challenge: Land and Water May 12: Grand Challenge: Biomedical Advancements

The session presenters will also provide details on careers and how these areas connect with youth' animal projects. O'Rourke says a case study to further develop discussion skills with a local project leader, agriculture, and or science teacher on the discussion topic will be available as well as a take-home activity for youth.

For more information visit https://go.wisc.edu/tnq61h or contact O’Rourke at (608) 263-4304 or borourke2@wisc.edu.