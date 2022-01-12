UW-Extension announces 2022 Dairy and Beef Well-Being conference

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension announced their 2022 Dairy and Beef Well-Being conference this week.

The conference, which is aimed at educating ag workers in the dairy and beef sectors about new best practices, animal and worker well-being, and animal handling, will take place on Feb. 22, 2022.

Those interested should register on or before Feb. 7. There is a $15 fee for late registration.

"[Our intent is] to increase knowledge and adoption of on-farm best management practices to maintain and improve animal well-being and welfare, leading to improved production, profitability, animal well-being, and consumer confidence," a spokesperson for the event said.

Attendances costs $50 per farmer or allied industry personnel. ARPAS continuing education credits are available.

There is a $25 additional fee for veterinarian CEUs.

The conference is approved for three and a half continuing education credits, and the conference is National FARM Program endorsed and qualifies for one Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) re-certification credits.

Speakers will cover a multitude of topics, including heat stress and implementing improved ventilation for dry cows, using genetics to improve animal health, and maternity cow health management strategies.

For more information on the conference, speakers and other questions, you can visit the conference site here, or contact co-chairpersons Extension Kewaunee County Agriculture agent Aerica Bjurstrom at 920-338-7138 or aerica.bjurstrom@wisc.edu, or Extension Marathon County Dairy agent Heather Schlesser at 715-261-1239 or heather.schlesser@wisc.edu

To register, contact Union Services at conferences@union.wisc.edu or 608-890-1077.

