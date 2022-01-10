Hockerman and McCullough win top Jr. Holstein Award

Hannah Hockerman and Brian "Mac" McCullough received top honors from the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association during the annual convention held Dec. 28-30, 2021 in Appleton, Wis.

Hockerman, 19, of Marquette County and McCullough of Green County were bestowed the organization's most prestigious honor of being named Outstanding Holstein Girl and Boy. The award recognizes the effort and excellence put forth in their Holstein projects and contributions to the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association.

Hockerman, who calls rural Westfield home and attends Rock Valley College in Rockford., Ill., says it's an honor to be recognized as the 2021 Wisconsin Holstein Association Outstanding Girl and hopes to encourage other young women to follow their passion into agriculture.

She says her involvement in WJHA has shaped her into the person she is today by growing her leadership skills through quiz bowl, interviews and the opportunity to communicate with leaders in the industry.

"One of my favorite parts was the ability to see people from around the state at many events throughout the year. From the Wisconsin State Fair to district and state shows," Hockerman said. "I just want to take this opportunity to show that you don't have to come from a fancy farm family or be on a high quality quiz bowl team to make an impact in the industry."

The daughter of Greg and Dawn Hockerman, Hannah was raised on the family's 700-cow dairy and is a member of the District 5 Junior Holstein group. She endeavors to become an ag teacher.

McCullough is a familiar face at dairy shows around the state. While he routinely spends hours fitting his own family's cattle, the Green County 19-year-old his developed a reputation has a sought after fitter for show cattle.

Growing up as a farm kid, McCullough told the audience that he wasn't afraid to do the jobs that others turned away. That work ethic has served him well on his family's type-focused dairy farm, Rock-N-Hill-II and his job at A1 Electric that specializes in various agriculture applications.

McCullough says his involvement in WJHA has given him the opportunity to participate in various shows and events that provided him with "numerous unforgettable memories and moments".

"The association has introduced me to an incredibly passionate group of people that lead and shape the industry I know today," McCullough said.

The son of Chris and Kathie McCullough, McCullough says his dream is to own an elite show heifer-raising facility and develop top tier show prospects from his own herd and his parent's herd.

More convention honors

Both Hockerman and McCullough are among four Distinguished Junior Members who will move on to compete at the National Holstein Convention this summer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Joining them will be fellow DJM's Elise Bleck and Marissa Vosberg. Young Distinguished Junior Members whose award forms will be considered are Logan Harbaugh, Elizabeth Gunst, Cathryn Gunst and Christopher Gunst.

Madeline Hensel of Wood County was crowned as the 2022 Wisconsin Holstein Princess. Elena Jarvey of Shawano will serve as Princess Attendant, joining Hensel as they travel to county fairs, Holstein shows and other events around the state.

During the convention, teams from across the state competed in the Dairy Bowl competition. Winning the Senior Division was Sheboygan County with Brown County earning the junior division honors. Both team will advance to national competition this summer.

Winning the first ever WHY Leadership Merit award was Kaylee Mess and Emily Stumpf, both of Fond du Lac County. The award was created to honor youth who excel in leadership at the local level.

Christopher Gunst of the Waupaca-Waushara County Junior Holstein Association was this year's essay contest winner.

Breeder and Production awards

Throughout the convention, youth were recognized for other outstanding achievements, including Junior Progressive Breeder and Long Range Production. Those receiving Junior Progressive Breeder Awards include: Colton, Ashley, Katie and Justin Brandel, Jefferson Co.; Reagan and Garrison Klinkner, Vernon Co.; Payton, Braelyn and Reagan Sarbacker, Dane Co.; Brooke Hammann, Barron Co.; Dylan and Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac Co.; Gracin and Chesney Speich, Rock Co.;Jared and Macie Abraham, Sheboygan Co.; Matthew and Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge Co.; Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara Co.; Emily Stumpf, Fond du Lac Co.;Jacob, Logan and Madison Harbaugh, Shawano Co.; Adella and Ainsley Loehr, Fond du Lac Co.; John and Katie Wackershauser, Grant Co.

Long Range Production recognizes owners of cows that have produced over 100,000 pounds in their lifetime. In the over 100,000 pounds category: Jared and Macie Abraham, Sheboygan Co.; Colton, Ashley, Katie and Justin Brandel, Jefferson Co.;Gracin and Chesney Speich, Rock Co.; Reagan and Garrison Klinkner, Vernon Co.

In the over 150,000-pound category are: Brooke Hammann, Barron Co.; Jared and Macie Abraham, Sheboygan Co.; Shyanne Hammann, Barron Co.; Tessa and Stella Schmocker, Jefferson Co.; and

Dylan and Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac, Co.

The convention was hosted by the Waupaca and Waushara County Junior Holstein Association.