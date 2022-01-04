2022 Wisconsin Dairy and Beef Well-Being conference set

Wisconsin State Farmer

Have you wondered how to increase the animal well-being on your farm? Are you interested in continuing education for your farm employees and yourself?

To answer these questions, the UW-Madison Division of Extension is providing a platform for learning about current cattle well-being topics for Wisconsin’s farmers, veterinarians, and allied industries at our 2022 Wisconsin Dairy and Beef Well-Being Conference.

The event will focus on dairy and beef well-being, health, and handling which has proven to be a valuable asset for producers and processors alike. This year’s conference is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Manitowoc.

Sessions at the conference will provide the latest research and industry information. Presenters will discuss the current cattle well-being concerns of Wisconsin’s farmers. The conference will also feature Dairy FARM 4.0 updates.

The day will feature Ms. Emily Yeiser-Stepp, Vice President of the National Dairy FARM program, outlining critical points of care where dairy farms are missing FARM 4.0 compliance.

The results of a 2019 disbudding survey will be highlighted by Dr. Jennifer Van Os, UW-Madison Extension Animal Welfare Specialist, and Dr. Sarah Adcock, UW-Madison Assistant Professor of Animal Welfare.

Dr. Jimena Laporta, UW-Madison Asst. Professor of Lactation Physiology, will focus on heat stress and implementing improved ventilation for dry cows.

Other topics include fitness for transport, using genetics to improve animal health and maternity cow health management strategies will be discussed by Dr. Kate Creutzinger, Asst. Professor of Dairy Animal Welfare at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

To ensure meals and materials for participants, the registration deadline is on or before Feb. 7, 2022.

$50 per farmer or allied industry personnel. ARPAS continuing education credits are available.

$25 additional fee for veterinarian CEUs will be charged. Three and a half (3.5) continuing education credits have been approved.

The conference is National FARM Program endorsed and qualifies for one (1) Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) re-certification credits.

Registrations received after Feb. 7 will be charged a $15 late fee. For more information and to register, contact Union Services at conferences@union.wisc.edu or (608) 890-1077.

For additional information regarding the conference, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact co-chairpersons Extension Kewaunee County Agriculture Agent Aerica Bjurstrom at 920-338-7138 or aerica.bjurstrom@wisc.edu, or Extension Marathon County Dairy Agent Heather Schlesser at 715-261-1239 or heather.schlesser@wisc.edu.

Visit https://bit.ly/3FYgnGf for the program agenda, registration information, and information about conference sponsors.