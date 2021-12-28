Wisconsin ag insiders share their thoughts on 2021 and what 2022 holds

Let's face it, 2021 left us with a mixed bag of emotions.

On one hand, most of Wisconsin was fortunate to escape the parching drought that plagued our agriculture neighbors to the west, or the tragic floods in the northwest that killed thousands of cattle. And dairy producers were happy to see milk prices rebound at the end of this year. And what operators doesn't like the sound of $12 soybeans and $6 corn?

But those profitable commodity prices may be needed just to break even in 2022, what with increasing energy prices and the rising cost of inputs, including fertilizer and fuel.

We asked a slate of agriculture insiders from the state capitol to the university and on the farm to share their thoughts of how farmers weathered the past 12 months and their hopes for 2022.

Happy New Year!

Secretary Randy Romanski: This holiday season, there are positive steps forward for agriculture

FB President Kevin Krentz: End of the year is time for reflections and optimism

Sen. Brad Pfaff: Investing in farmers to move Wisconsin forward

Dairyman Mitch Breunig: Looking forward to 2022, inflation and input costs are new challenges

WFU President Darin Von Ruden: Silver linings outweighed setbacks in 2021